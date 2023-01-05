Stewartville shifting to virtual community coffee breaks in 2023

STEWARTVILLE — The city of Stewartville is continuing its community coffee breaks in 2023, but instead of meeting at a coffee shop, residents and city leaders will meet online.

Stewartville's Economic Development Authority began hosting in-person coffee breaks in late 2021 to bring community members and city leaders together to talk about the future of the city. The meetings, supported by a Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation grant, were successful, said Joya Stetson, Stewartville EDA director.

"We ended up hosting 12 of them at Cabin Coffee," Stetson said. "It was great because we were able to kind of bring our residents together, talk about topics that impact them and are important to them."

The switch to online coffee breaks is intended to allow more people to participate, Stetson said.

"We did receive some feedback from some residents that ... either had jobs or had barriers that prevented them from being able to attend during the day like that," Stetson said. "Our board decided that we would pilot a virtual coffee break series to kind of see if that allowed people to participate differently."

The first Stewartville EDA Virtual Coffee Break is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. The topic is housing, a pertinent issue for the growing community. Stewartville Housing Director Sandra Drees said she anticipates the discussion will involve affordable housing and senior housing.

"We're going to be talking about any housing gaps that we have," Drees said. "Trying to host a housing forum is another topic that we'd like to kind of talk about as well."

Drees will open the housing coffee break with a presentation on housing in Stewartville. Stetson said the presentations have helped attendees at the in-person meetings better explore the topic at hand. That comes in handy for a multifaceted issue like housing, said Stetson.

"We want to continue to offer great amenities to our residents and prospective residents, and that includes being able to offer all types of housing to all types of people," Stetson said. "I think a lot of people look at affordability, which is really important, but there's preferences that play into that as well."

Future coffee breaks will focus on community decor and events, law enforcement, permits, parks and recreation and how to get involved in the community. While attendance is likely to vary depending on the topic at hand, like for previous coffee breaks, Stetson said the ultimate goal is to engage with and serve residents.

"It's not so much about the quantity, I think, as much as it is about the quality," Stetson said. "It's our job as city representatives to ensure that we're providing really great information that's helpful to our residents so that we can have those meaningful conversations."