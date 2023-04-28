99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Stewartville sixth-grader wins state D.A.R.E. poster contest

Ava Beyer themed her poster to stand against bullying and encourage people's differences.

Ava Beyer DARE Poster.jpg
Ava Beyer, a sixth-grader at Stewartville Middle School, created a poster to highlight people's different characteristics and stop bullying. Her poster won first place in the statewide D.A.R.E. poster contest for 2023.
Contributed / Erin Beyer
By Staff reports
Today at 6:43 PM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Sixth-grader Ava Beyer will share a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Sunday thanks to her D.A.R.E. program poster.

She created a poster themed on standing against bullying with puzzle pieces highlighting people’s different characteristics and how people hope to fit in. Her poster won first place in the statewide poster contest as part of the Olmsted County Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which teaches students how to resist peer pressure and the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse.

“I included puzzle pieces with differences on each one because no one’s perfect,” Beyer said.

Find more news important to you

Along with the entire sixth-grade class in Stewartville, Beyer made a new friend with D.A.R.E. Deputy Courtney Amos of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Amos will attend the Twins game on Sunday with Beyer and her family, where Beyer will throw the first pitch. The D.A.R.E. program has an annual day with the Twins, including a pre-game parade to celebrate the students.

“I’m excited because it’s like once in a lifetime opportunity to obviously throw the first pitch,” Beyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dover-Eyota Middle School student won first place in 2022 and a Chatfield Elementary School student won in 2021.

Ava Beyer.jpg
Ava Beyer, a sixth-grader at Stewartville Middle School, who won first place in the statewide D.A.R.E. poster contest for 2023.
Contributed / Erin Beyer

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Arbor Day Leaves.JPG
Local
Photos: Arbor Day in Rochester on April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
People sit in a circle for a meeting.
Local
Action plan emerging for downtown Rochester revitalization
April 28, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
The Minnesota River provides important shoreline fishing opportunities. A 2022 creel survey by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources found that shore anglers represented 55 percent of angling effort on the Minnesota, which is much greater than on most other fisheries, the DNR pointed out.
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota River is go-to destination for many
April 28, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Two men cook in a kitchen.
Business
Newt's co-creator Mike Currie passed on passion for restaurants to his family
April 28, 2023 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
051421-MAYO-HIGH-SCHOOL-03922.jpg
Local
$1.8 million reconstruction project will close Mayo High School parking lot this summer
April 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Gonda Building
Exclusive
Health
Mayo Clinic patients see facility fees appear where they weren't before
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Zach Hodgson - The Performance Center
Prep
Hayfield brought strength and conditioning training in house. Athletes are already seeing success
April 28, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe