Stewartville sixth-grader wins state D.A.R.E. poster contest

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Sixth-grader Ava Beyer will share a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Sunday thanks to her D.A.R.E. program poster.

She created a poster themed on standing against bullying with puzzle pieces highlighting people’s different characteristics and how people hope to fit in. Her poster won first place in the statewide poster contest as part of the Olmsted County Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which teaches students how to resist peer pressure and the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse.

“I included puzzle pieces with differences on each one because no one’s perfect,” Beyer said.

Along with the entire sixth-grade class in Stewartville, Beyer made a new friend with D.A.R.E. Deputy Courtney Amos of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Amos will attend the Twins game on Sunday with Beyer and her family, where Beyer will throw the first pitch. The D.A.R.E. program has an annual day with the Twins, including a pre-game parade to celebrate the students.

“I’m excited because it’s like once in a lifetime opportunity to obviously throw the first pitch,” Beyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dover-Eyota Middle School student won first place in 2022 and a Chatfield Elementary School student won in 2021.