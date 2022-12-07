Stewartville students are juggling a lot right now — literally

STEWARTVILLE — The sound of a gong echoing through the halls of Bear Cave Intermediate School means something very specific: another student has earned the status of being a juggler.

Over the last few years, the school has been teaching third- through fifth-graders the skill. It's physical education like none other, requiring crystal-clear communication between the brain and the hands and between the eye and the objects.

If nothing else, it's a free pass for some unique bragging rights.

"It gives these kids confidence," PE teacher Alan May said. "Also, it's just so good for your brain; they can't run around; they have to focus."

May wanted to start the program since he had learned to juggle in elementary school as well. He described it as a skill that sticks with you for life, like riding a bike.

May had the idea before the pandemic, but the first time they actually started working with the students was during distance learning. They had students use whatever they could at home — rolled up socks, tennis balls, baseballs, whatever their parents would allow.

Unlike May, who already knew how to juggle, Stewartville teacher Ryan Liffrig learned specifically for the point of teaching students. He said that turned out to be a good thing.

"I feel like I'm better at teaching the kids because I had to go through that as an adult," he said.

When a student reaches the threshold of 10 tosses without dropping anything, they earn the status of being a juggler. That's when they get to ring the gong.

When they reach the threshold of 50 tosses, they earn the status of "expert juggler" and they get to ring the gong again. It's not unlike the tiny tinkling of a bell every time an angel earns its wings.

At that point, the students also have the opportunity to join the school's juggling squad, "The Jersey Jugglers." Among other events, they've started performing during basketball halftimes.

Although the students start with the basics, the possibilities explode from there. Carson Studier added a fourth ball to his routine while recently practicing in the gym.

"Juggling inspires me to do a lot of things," Studier said.

They juggle balls, pins, rings, scarves — you name it. They even turn off the lights and juggle a trove of light-up balls in the dark.

Studier and another student, Blaine Sorenson, began weaving their routines together, each periodically passing one of their own juggling balls to the other in the split second available before catching the other's and weaving it into their own ongoing stream.

Sorenson upped the ante again, and started juggling pins while cruising around the gym floor on a Ripstik, which is like a skateboard propelled by the rider shifting their ankles back and forth.

"Our big thing is, try to do things that other people can't," May said. "We had someone last year that could juggle on a pogo stick. They do something that surprises us every day."

May described Sorenson and Studier as the group's best jugglers. Others are still working their way through the process. One student, Emrick Troutman just reached his 50-toss mark after having been practicing since last year.

Let the gong resound.

Next up is to learn how to juggle pins or rings, Troutman said.

Novelty aside, the teachers believe the students are learning more life skills than just excellent hand-eye coordination.

"One thing about juggling that I think is most beneficial for their lives is that you've got to be able to make mistakes and move on," Liffrig said. "I tell the kids, 'Your ball's going to hit the ground a thousand times before you learn how to juggle probably. You just need to move forward.'"

