STEWARTVILLE — The city of Stewartville is facing legal action after the city council voted Jan. 13 not to rezone a 103-acre tract for a new mobile home subdivision.
Sun ACQ, LLC, the owners of the land and proposers of the Knolls of Northridge/Southern Hills Expansion project, filed a lawsuit in District Court asking the court to reverse and remand the city's decision and the city approve the plaintiff's proposal.
City Administrator Bill Schimmel said the city council considered the request, but ultimately refused to rezone the property from R1 to R3 – R3 would allow for high-density residential home construction, which includes mobile homes – at the January meeting due to concerns of what the project would cost the city's taxpayers.
Residents complained that allowing the construction of 300 manufactured homes in a short period of time would create problems for fire department coverage, police protection and would unduly stress the finances of the Stewartville Public Schools.
During a November planning and zoning committee meeting, Schools Superintendent Belinda Selfors said that 300 new homes within a five-year period would likely bring 450 new students to the school district.
"The council took the position following the best interests of the community," Schimmel said. "Sometimes you hope that they have an alternate plan they'd like to present. They'd made some slight alterations, but the density and the volume were essentially just the same."
Sun, in its filing, claims the project meets the definitions within the city's zoning ordinance for an R3 zone and is consistent with the city's General Development Plan.
No date has been set for a hearing on the case yet.