News | Local

Stewartville teens ask city to develop skatepark

Boys have make their case before the park board, city council and to local organizations.

Stewartville Skate Park
Parker Campbell, 13, of Stewartville rides his scooter on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Meadow Park in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
April 01, 2022 10:18 PM
STEWARTVILLE — 'We've got a dream," said Parker Campbell. "We might as well make it a reality."

Parker, age 13, is one of the leaders of a group of boys who are working with City Hall in Stewartville to get a new skate park built in the city.

The boys – there are several kids involved in the project, but along with Parker the group is led by Garrett Colligan, Callan Mayzlik and Emmit King – first asked about a skate park in Stewartville last spring, said Audrey Colligan, Garrett's mother. But, no, the boys were told, the city does not have one and hasn't for many years.

And that, Audrey Colligan said she thought, was that.

But last May, the boys were skating near City Hall and decided to go in and ask if the city could build a skate park.

Parker's mother, Krystal Campbell, had worked with the city when she was building her childcare business in town. So, he knew the city could make things happen. And Emmit's grandfather is Stewartville Mayor Jimmie-John King.

Stewartville Skate Park
Garrett Colligan, 10, of Stewartville, jumps his scooter on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Meadow Park in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The advice the boys got from both: If you want a skate park, show the city why it's a good idea.

That has led the boys to make their case in front of the Stewartville park board and the city council. They've also made their case to area organizations to raise funds for the project.

Thus far, they've raised $5,000 and will get a donation from the community fundraiser Toast and Taste that was held on March 25.

The whole project will cost about $45,000, said Audrey Colligan. That will include excavating the old tennis courts at Meadow Park, pouring concrete over half the area, and seeding the rest.

"One of the best parts of all this," said Krystal Campbell, "is them learning to show why it's important to them. Learning public speaking."

The boys have made their case well. Parker noted that now they often just skate around town on sidewalks, sometimes unsafely near busy streets. Also, when they can convince parents to take them, they'll visit skate parks in Rochester, Eyota or even LaCrosse, Wis.

Meadow Park used to be home to a skate park many years ago, Krystal Campbell said. It was right on the spot where the boys – and the city – would like to see a new one.

That old skate park was replaced by tennis courts, which got covered by a course for remote-controlled cars.

If the city can build a decent skate park, Parker said, they'd probably spend more time in town, skating safely at Meadow Park.

And, his mother noted, maybe Stewartville's skate park would become another destination for skating enthusiasts.

"We want them to have a safe place to skate, and be riding on the streets," she said.

To help push the message, the parents have created a Facebook page that can be found by searching " Stewartville MN Skate Park ." The group has nearly 100 members, and provides updates on the progress.

The city, Krystal Campbell added, has an account set up for funds donated for the project. So, anyone wishing to contribute can call City Hall at 507-533-4745.

That Facebook page got about 20 people out to the park Friday night to show off what the skate park could be.

"This, literally, is what it would be like when it's done," Audrey Colligan said.

Stewartville Skate Park
Alexander Colligan, 16, and Cambden Mayzlik, 14, ride bikes on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Meadow Park in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville Skate Park
Cynthia Campbell, 2, of Stewartville, adjusts her helmet as Chloe Ann Mayzlik, 4, of Stewartville pets her dog Rambo on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Meadow Park in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville Skate Park
Kids ride scooters and bikes on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Meadow Park in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

