Stewartville woman arrested after execution of search warrant

STEWARTVILLE — A woman was arrested in Stewartville Wednesday afternoon, April 27, 2022, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a “knock and announce” search warrant in the 400 block of Main Street South in Stewartville, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Investigators had a search warrant for the home, two vehicles and a person known to reside there. Schueller said deputies received no answer when announcing themselves at the door, so deputies entered the residence through the unlocked front door.

Once inside, deputies found one adult in the living room, who was not named on the warrant. A second person entered the living room and was detained after officials confirmed she was named on the warrant.

Lisa Phillips, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony second degree controlled substance sales, felony third degree controlled substance possession, felony possession of stolen property and gross misdemeanor introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

While deputies cleared the residence, they observed controlled substances in plain view. About eight grams of methamphetamine was found in the residence, along with drug paraphernalia and working digital scales, and “different kinds of stuff indicative of drug sales,” Schueller said.

Phillips had an additional 6.9 grams of methamphetamine in her possession when booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, which added the additional charge of bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

Stolen items were also recovered in the home. According to Schueller, at least four separate thefts are tied back to Phillips. Two thefts were reported to Kasson police, and Rochester police received the other two reports.

Some of the stolen items recovered include a tan Coach purse, a MacBook computer, Apple AirPods, a red Milwaukee backpack with plumbing tools, and miscellaneous other tools. Schueller said items were taken from different locations, including vehicles.

In Minnesota, possessing any amount of methamphetamine is a felony.