SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Stewartville woman arrested after execution of search warrant

The 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance sales and possession.

lisa phillips.jpg
Lisa Phillips.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 28, 2022 09:50 AM
Share

STEWARTVILLE — A woman was arrested in Stewartville Wednesday afternoon, April 27, 2022, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a “knock and announce” search warrant in the 400 block of Main Street South in Stewartville, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Investigators had a search warrant for the home, two vehicles and a person known to reside there. Schueller said deputies received no answer when announcing themselves at the door, so deputies entered the residence through the unlocked front door.

Once inside, deputies found one adult in the living room, who was not named on the warrant. A second person entered the living room and was detained after officials confirmed she was named on the warrant.

Lisa Phillips, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony second degree controlled substance sales, felony third degree controlled substance possession, felony possession of stolen property and gross misdemeanor introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

While deputies cleared the residence, they observed controlled substances in plain view. About eight grams of methamphetamine was found in the residence, along with drug paraphernalia and working digital scales, and “different kinds of stuff indicative of drug sales,” Schueller said.

Phillips had an additional 6.9 grams of methamphetamine in her possession when booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, which added the additional charge of bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

Stolen items were also recovered in the home. According to Schueller, at least four separate thefts are tied back to Phillips. Two thefts were reported to Kasson police, and Rochester police received the other two reports.

Some of the stolen items recovered include a tan Coach purse, a MacBook computer, Apple AirPods, a red Milwaukee backpack with plumbing tools, and miscellaneous other tools. Schueller said items were taken from different locations, including vehicles.

In Minnesota, possessing any amount of methamphetamine is a felony.

Also Read
fawazabukar.jpg
Local
Rochester man arrested following traffic stop
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
April 28, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
tamarick shaffer
Local
Suspect arrested in Apache Mall robbery
Rochester police arrested a 23-year-old male on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
April 28, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Senjem and his moderate voice prepare to depart the Senate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 28, 2022 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESTEWARTVILLE-RACINECRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Neighbors Helping Neighbors logo.jpg
Local
Rochester Neighbors Helping Neighbors program seeking online support in quest for grant
Family Service Rochester program is one of 200 chosen to participate in online voting
April 28, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 28, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
NW ROCH CRASH.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest Rochester crash
The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on 37th Street NW and the vehicle was driving westbound attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 15th Avenue NW when the collision occurred.
April 27, 2022 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Citywalk rendering 1.jpg
Local
Citywalk Apartments proposes expanded footprint by using site former mayor's boarding house
Planning and Zoning Commission recommend approval after preservation proposal fails to find footing
April 27, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen