SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stewartville woman charged under 'revenge porn' law with uploading video to OnlyFans without consent

Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, of Stewartville, is accused of uploading and selling a video on her OnlyFans account without the consent of the other person in the video.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 02, 2022 01:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman is facing felony charges after she uploaded a sexual video video of her and another person without that person's consent to her OnlyFans account, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, is charged with two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. She has been summoned to appear in front of District Judge Lisa Hayne on Aug. 31.

Also Read
20220802_141549.jpg
Business
Ice cream maker Kemps fitting up warehouse space on former IBM campus
Kemps, which is owned by the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, recently filed for a number of building permits for a “warehouse fit-up” of Building 205 at 2900 37th St. NW. It is one of the 34 on the Rochester Technology Campus. That is the previous IBM campus.
August 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design.png
Local
Get to know the four candidates for Rochester mayor
Incumbent and three challengers are on the Aug. 9 ballot, which will narrow the field to two candidates. In preparation for Election Day, here's a look at the candidates' backgrounds and some of what they've said since deciding to run for office.
August 02, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

No lawyer is listed for Forsberg on the Minnesota court's website.

According to the criminal complaint:

A person who was in a previous relationship with Forsberg learned that Forsberg had uploaded a sexual video of the pair to Forsberg's OnlyFans account without the person's consent. The person told law enforcement in June that Forsberg was selling the video for $20. It was uploaded to the website April 28, 2022, but was originally taken several years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The person told law enforcement they were worried they could be identified in the video.

Forsberg told law enforcement that she was selling the video and that anyone who knew the pair would recognize the former couple in the video.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Confederate Flag Debate
Local
Confederate flag spurs Olmsted County rental change, but commissioners don't see need for further action
Agreements for renting spaces at Graham Park and in other areas are being changed to clarify that the actions of people leasing the space isn't necessarily supported by the county.
August 02, 2022 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
August 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Fire Department trucks
Local
No injuries in Monday night Rochester house fire
"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," the Rochester Fire Department wrote in a news release.
August 02, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fish kill1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fish kill decimates trout in Rush Creek near Rushford
More than 2,500 fish have been found dead from a fish kill event that occurred in late July.
August 02, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss