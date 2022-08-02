Stewartville woman charged under 'revenge porn' law with uploading video to OnlyFans without consent

ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman is facing felony charges after she uploaded a sexual video video of her and another person without that person's consent to her OnlyFans account, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, is charged with two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. She has been summoned to appear in front of District Judge Lisa Hayne on Aug. 31.

No lawyer is listed for Forsberg on the Minnesota court's website.

According to the criminal complaint:

A person who was in a previous relationship with Forsberg learned that Forsberg had uploaded a sexual video of the pair to Forsberg's OnlyFans account without the person's consent. The person told law enforcement in June that Forsberg was selling the video for $20. It was uploaded to the website April 28, 2022, but was originally taken several years ago.

The person told law enforcement they were worried they could be identified in the video.

Forsberg told law enforcement that she was selling the video and that anyone who knew the pair would recognize the former couple in the video.