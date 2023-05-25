99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stewartville woman injured after Wednesday motorcycle crash

She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A woman was injured after she laid down her motorcycle Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023.

A 2000 Harley Davidson was southbound on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester when it was laid down at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 51-year-old Rhonda Lynn Lawstuen of Stewartville, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
