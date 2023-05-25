Stewartville woman injured after Wednesday motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER — A woman was injured after she laid down her motorcycle Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023.

A 2000 Harley Davidson was southbound on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester when it was laid down at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 51-year-old Rhonda Lynn Lawstuen of Stewartville, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.