Stewartville woman killed in car vs. tractor crash in Goodhue County

RED WING — A 33-year-old Stewartville woman was killed after his vehicle collided with a tractor near Red Wing in Featherstone Township, according to a news release from Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.

According to Kelly:

Brenna Amos was driving a GMC Terrian when it rear-ended a manure spreader on County Road 1 near 210th Avenue. The driver of the tractor, Lyle Dicke, 65, of Goodhue, was not injured.

Dicke was eastbound on a straight stretch of County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward. He saw a vehicle had struck the spreader and he called 911.

Amos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in reconstructing the crash, which is under investigation.