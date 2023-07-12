Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stewartville woman killed in car vs. tractor crash in Goodhue County

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in reconstructing the crash, which is under investigation.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:45 AM

RED WING — A 33-year-old Stewartville woman was killed after his vehicle collided with a tractor near Red Wing in Featherstone Township, according to a news release from Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.

According to Kelly:

Brenna Amos was driving a GMC Terrian when it rear-ended a manure spreader on County Road 1 near 210th Avenue. The driver of the tractor, Lyle Dicke, 65, of Goodhue, was not injured.

Dicke was eastbound on a straight stretch of County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward. He saw a vehicle had struck the spreader and he called 911.

Amos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in reconstructing the crash, which is under investigation.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
