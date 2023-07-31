Stewartville woman killed in Highway 30 crash near Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — A Stewartville woman was killed in a crash on Highway 30 near Stewartville on Saturday morning, July 29, 2023.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling east on Highway 30 near milepost 217 when it collided with a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driving north out of a driveway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Oldsmobile driver, 64-year-old Sharon Kay Evenson , of Stewartville, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler, 25-year-old Karl David Stasko, of Hayfield, has non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Olmsted Couty Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.