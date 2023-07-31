Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stewartville woman killed in Highway 30 crash near Stewartville

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 8:13 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — A Stewartville woman was killed in a crash on Highway 30 near Stewartville on Saturday morning, July 29, 2023.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling east on Highway 30 near milepost 217 when it collided with a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driving north out of a driveway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Oldsmobile driver, 64-year-old Sharon Kay Evenson , of Stewartville, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler, 25-year-old Karl David Stasko, of Hayfield, has non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Olmsted Couty Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
