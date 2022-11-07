SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Stewartville woman sentenced to probation for uploading video to OnlyFans without consent

Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, was convicted of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor and was given one year of probation.

By Mark Wasson
November 07, 2022 02:04 PM
ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Stewartville woman was sentenced to a year of probation in Olmsted County District Court on Oct. 28, 2022, for uploading a sexual video of her and another person without that person's consent to her OnlyFans account.

Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, was convicted of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor. A felony count for posting that same media to a website was dismissed.

Forsberg was also ordered by District Judge Christina Stevens to destroy all physical and digital copies of that video and provide verification of destruction to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint:

A person who was in a previous relationship with Forsberg learned that Forsberg had uploaded a sexual video of the pair to Forsberg's OnlyFans account without the person's consent. The person told law enforcement in June that Forsberg was selling the video for $20. It was uploaded to the website April 28, 2022, but was originally taken several years ago.

The person told law enforcement they were worried they could be identified in the video.

Forsberg told law enforcement that she was selling the video and that anyone who knew the pair would recognize the former couple in the video.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
