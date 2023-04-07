Still no suspect in missing Winona woman's disappearance

WINONA, Minn. — Law enforcement has expanded their search for a missing Winona woman as over 700 volunteers showed up Friday to help with those efforts.

The investigation into Madeline Jane Kingsbury's disappearance remains very active, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said during a Friday, April 7, 2023 press conference.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen March 31, 2023, around 10 a.m. by the father of their two children at her Winona home when he left in her van, a dark blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, according to Williams. When the father returned later that day, Kingsbury was not home, Williams said.

"We remain very hopeful that we will bring Maddi back home to her family," Williams said Friday.

The family of the 26-year-old mother of two has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

There is no suspect or person of interest, Williams said Friday.

Her disappearance is considered involuntary and suspicious, Williams said, and police are examining all possibilities including foul play. Her van is believed to have been parked at her residence from 1:30 p.m. onward and there is no evidence she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle.

"We've committed every available resource of the Fillmore County Sheriff's in finding Maddi," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said Friday. "We've worked around the clock with Winona PD and the (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apphrension) to follow up on leads and search any possible areas to help find Maddi."

Brenda Howe, of Warrens, Wis., takes part in a search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, near Saint Mary's University in Winona. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Law enforcement has received hundreds of leads in the case and have a team dedicated to respond to any tips.

"Walk your acreage, check your buildings, check your vehicles, walk trials, check your cameras, surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, your trail cameras for any indications of anything suspicious or for any sign of a dark colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan," DeGeorge said.

The time frame in question would be from approximately 8 a.m. on March 31 through 4 p.m. on April 1, DeGeorge previously said.

Law enforcement is asking for help finding Kingsbury, a University of Minnesota graduate student and a Mayo Clinic employee, in Fillmore, Houston and Winona counties, but has focused on the eastern side of Fillmore County.

"We will remain loud about this and continue to advocate for Madeline in any way, shape or form," Kingsbury's sister, Megan Kingsbury, said during a press conference earlier this week.

Family and friends are working on reaching out to locals and organizing search parties, according to The Search for Maddi Facebook group. People who are able to help with search efforts are encouraged to follow the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page for more information.

"Family is everything to (Madeline) and she's grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman," Megan Kingsbury said.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury. Contributed / Winona Police Department

The group organized two searches Wednesday morning in Mabel and Rushford. They have also started to reach out to clubs and groups in the area that have more experience with the terrain.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for us and we need organization, privacy, and peace," Kingsbury's sister posted in the group.

Kingsbury was last seen at her Winona home and was supposed to show up for work the morning of March 31 but didn't, according to a statement from the Winona Police Department. Several calls and messages from family and friends went unanswered and she did not show up to pick her two children up from day care.

Law enforcement found Kingsbury's cell phone, jacket, wallet and ID, during a search of her home, Williams said.

Law enforcement asks that if you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at ​507-765-3874 (Option 1). If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers ( winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).

If you have searched a particular area, please email the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at search@co.fillmore.mn.us and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.