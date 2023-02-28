99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, February 28

Stolen ATM from Rochester credit union found in stolen truck Sunday

The stolen truck was left in the middle of the roadway with a busted up ATM behind it.

Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 28, 2023 09:25 AM

ROCHESTER — An ATM was stolen from a credit union Sunday, Feb. 26 by an individual who also stole a truck in Rochester.

On the morning of Feb. 25, Rochester Mazda reported that its 2001 Ford F350 that is used to plow snow from the parking lot was stolen the day before, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The next day, at 4:37 a.m., Rochester Police responded to a suspicious circumstances call on the 4300 block of East River Road Northeast. The stolen Ford was sitting in the middle of the roadway with a busted up ATM machine behind it.

The ATM was from First Alliance Credit Union at 320 Alliance Place NE. Moilanen said it appears a tow strap was wrapped around the ATM and tied to the truck, and the truck accelerated and pulled the ATM up.

No one was in the truck when police responded, and the incident is under investigation. It's unclear how much money was taken from the ATM.

Moilanen said a similar incident happened last year, and there have been several in the Twin Cities area and other states.

There’s “at least one professional crew out there doing this,” he said.

