A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Revised North Broadway assessments stun nursing home
Twenty-one of 120 parcels subject to assessment for the planned reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue are seeing increases to their expected contributions.
Samaritan Bethany’s nursing home complex, west of Broadway at 24 Eighth St. NW, is seeing the biggest jump, from $28,303 proposed in April to $218,972 using a revised formula based on estimated benefits to property values.
“It seems a little excessive,” said Susan Knutson, Samaritan Bethany mission leader and CEO.
A change in the weather: PB is bringing Brock back
The Post Bulletin has introduced frequent daily weather forecasts and updates, provided by the largest weather team serving southeastern Minnesota and featuring regular contributions by longtime Rochester television meteorologist Randy Brock.
Brock was chief meteorologist at KTTC-TV for 14 years before leaving television for a career as a real estate agent. He will contribute a weekly video weather report on the Post Bulletin's website and co-host a new weekly podcast with the Post Bulletin. The first entry will appear Monday at PostBulletin.com/Weather.
St. Charles makes another sale in I-90 business park
ST. CHARLES — Another sale signals another success for St. Charles' business park on Interstate 90.
Danmar Properties, representing the new Whitewater Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership that's been selling cars since last fall, purchased 4 acres in the new phase two addition to the business park.
The deal was done in the wake of a deal between the car dealership and representatives of Love's Travel Plaza. Danmar sold a portion of its initial purchase at the business park to Love's in order to help Love's reach its goal of a total of 10 contiguous acres.
'We're on a fun ride': Schaeffer Academy boys basketball team enjoying breakout season
Tom Bance saw it coming.
The Schaeffer Academy head coach knew his boys basketball team had a chance to be good after a 13-win 2018-19 campaign.
And before the calendar has even flipped to February, Schaeffer Academy has already eclipsed its win total from last season.
Climate change, altered landscape taking toll on Minnesota wildlife
BLOOMINGTON — Climate change and an altered landscape are taking a toll on wildlife, and it’s only going to get more challenging, according to managers in the division of Fish and Wildlife and the division of Ecological Services and Water Resources within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Extreme rain events, flooded lands and eroding waterways are taking a toll on everything from deer and upland bird species to migrating songbirds, four managers from the two divisions told an audience Jan. 24 at the annual Roundtable hosted by the department in Bloomington.
It’s all impacting the ability to produce wildlife for today and the future, Dave Trauba, regional wildlife director in New Ulm, told the audience. “It is going to get a lot harder for us to do that,” he said.