A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Post Bulletin Wrestler of the Year: K-M superstar Patrick Kennedy
In November of 2014, Matt and Tammy Kennedy sat around their kitchen table with Kasson-Mantorville head coach Jamie Heidt.
Their son, Patrick, had just started seventh grade. He was coming off a dominant sixth-grade season. He had traveled to seven different states to wrestle against elite competition.
No one could touch him.
Read the full story from Isaac Trotter here.
Why is the coronavirus so much more deadly for men than for women?
Men are faring worse than women in the coronavirus pandemic, according to statistics emerging from across the world.
This week, White House COVID-19 Task Force director Dr. Deborah Birx cited a report from Italy showing that men in nearly every age bracket were dying at higher rates than women. Birx called it a "concerning trend."
The apparent gender gap in Italy echoes earlier statistics from other hard-hit countries. While preliminary, early accounts have suggested that boys and men are more likely to become seriously ill than are girls and women, and that men are more likely to die.
Minnesota confirms first death due to COVID-19
ST. PAUL -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed the first death in the state from COVID-19.
The person who died Thursday, March 19, was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who had recently contracted the illness from another person known to have the illness.
“Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”
A surge in coronavirus patients is coming. Do Minnesota hospitals have enough beds?
ST. PAUL -- As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads, the health industry is confronted with a key challenge: front-line workers say there’s likely not enough patient beds.
Concerns about a lack of capacity, frequently repeated this week by members of the Minnesota Nurses Association, are echoed in a new national report from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the nation’s largest health philanthropy.
According to the report, nearly two-thirds of the country’s estimated 728,000 hospital beds are likely already full. The availability of unoccupied beds per 1,000 people varies heavily among states, counties, and urban and rural areas. But the overall prognosis isn’t good.
Column: The beer landscape is changing, for better or worse
Some breweries might not exist within a year or so, thanks to COVID-19.
This isn’t an overreaction. Unless government assistance comes into play, the industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.
Not one local brewery in Rochester relies on selling beer in stores to make monthly sales figures. They need people visiting taprooms to buy pints, or to-go crowlers or growlers.