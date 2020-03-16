A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
'This is not going to be like a Minnesota blizzard. . . we're talking about something that I call a coronavirus winter'
A self-described "medical detective," Dr. Michael Osterholm is suddenly one the most in-demand experts on coronavirus.
Osterholm's name, face and voice are familiar to Minnesotans. He was director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and former state epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health. He's also the author of the 2017 book "Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs."
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday cited Osterholm's reasoning in regards to some of his decisions, and a recent interview Osterholm offered to podcaster Joe Rogan is currently approaching 8 million views in just three days.
Minnesota has 'community transmission' of coronavirus; total cases in state reach 35
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health announced Sunday, March 15, that three of the 14 new cases of coronavirus in the state had no known source of transmission, marking the first instances of "community transmission" of the illness known as COVID-19.
The new state total now rests at 35. The health department tested over 500 samples on Saturday, bringing the total number of persons tested to 1,422.
The new cases in which there was no known source of connection to a person with the illness were identified in Ramsey, Hennepin and Dakota counties. The remaining new cases were identified in Olmsted, Waseca and Washington counties.
Mayo Clinic is prepared in case employees test positive for COVID-19
Patient privacy still stands amid widespread concern about the COVID-19 pandemic.
That holds true even if the state’s largest employer and health care provider that treats the sickest patients finds one of its staffers tests positive for COVID-19.
The Standards for Privacy of Individually Identifiable Health Information, or HIPAA Privacy Rule, prevents the release of most patient data.
Walz says closing restaurants and bars ‘may become an option’ for coronavirus
ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday, March 15, said it’s possible he might order bars and restaurants to close during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I have to be candid,” Walz said Sunday when asked, “that may become an option. … We are thinking about that.”
The once-unthinkable notion has become a reality in France and is being increasingly discussed in America as cases continue to spread beyond the ability of society to contain it.