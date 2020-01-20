A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Minnesota shop owner spots stolen items on Facebook; is run over while meeting ‘seller’ to get them back, charges say
The man killed in the Blaine Target parking lot Wednesday, Jan. 15, was run over while trying to get back items that were stolen from his St. Paul auto repair shop and being sold on Facebook Marketplace, according to charges filed Friday against the alleged hit-and-run driver.
Pierre Jerel Anderson, 30, of St. Paul, was charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree murder (while committing a felony) and accused of running over Kenneth Alan Niesen, 58, of Brooklyn Park. Anderson was being held at Anoka County jail on Friday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
On Wednesday morning, Niesen discovered that someone had broken into Bonded Transmission Specialists, a University Avenue family business that his father, Walt, started in 1983.
Reker has come all the way back following wicked accident
Darcel Reker describes her husband Jerry Reker as “someone who doesn’t always know when to stop.”
She also suggests that infinitely more good than bad comes from that approach. In all of Jerry’s “activity” there’s always been a massive amount of giving from the 66-year-old.
Reker has never known how to do it another way.
Best path to a younger flock? Church asks older members to worship elsewhere
A prayer for survival rose from the back of the church last Sunday.
“I pray for this church, getting through this age-discrimination thing,” said William Gackstetter, as the gray-haired heads around him nodded in agreement.
Gackstetter and other members of the Grove United Methodist Church in Cottage Grove are upset enough that their church is closing in June. What makes it worse is that their church is reopening in November — pretty much without them.
Atherton: Cascade Lake Park could become top angling destination
The conversation took place more than 50 yards from where I was sitting, but I could hear every word.
“Where are you supposed to park when you come out here?” a guy asked.
“Well, some people park in the Mayo lot over there, but I don't think you're supposed to,” came the reply. “On the weekend it seems to be OK, but I think you could still get a ticket.”
Affordable? Stewartville council nixes housing project over costs to the city, schools
Like just about every city in Southeast Minnesota, Stewartville needs more affordable housing.
A big manufactured home subdivision, however, doesn't seem to be the answer.
At Tuesday's Stewartville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously not to approve a zoning change from R-1, low-density residential, to R-3, high-density residential, for a 38.82-acre tract for the the Knolls of Northridge/Southern Hills Expansion Project. The total project was proposed for an area covering a little over 103 acres north of 20th Street Northwest.