A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Patrick Kennedy caps off legendary K-M career with fourth state title
ST. PAUL — A large cluster of young boys gathered in the front row of Xcel Energy Center. Their job at the state wrestling tournament was to watch the clocks and run out and tap the officials when the time ticked below 10 seconds in each period.
But they got distracted.
“That’s Patrick Kennedy,” one of them gasped. “It’s really him!”
Read the full story from Isaac Trotter here.
Principal on leave from Red Wing's Burnside Elementary
RED WING — Burnside Elementary School Principal Jennifer Bordonaro was on leave as of Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson confirmed Thursday that Bordonaro was not at her job, though he was unable to comment on the reason for the leave of absence or how long she would be gone.
"As with other leaves, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time as it is private information," Anderson wrote in an email.
Century wrestles for Larsen; Mayo's Peters stunned in state quarterfinals
ST. PAUL — Confusion. Shock. Panic.
Those were the emotions that engulfed Garrett Pavelko’s mind moments after receiving a phone call that his wrestling coach, Steve Larsen, had suffered a stroke early Sunday morning.
“I was shocked,” the Rochester Century senior said. “I had no idea it was happening. He was just fine the day before and the next thing I know, I hear is that he has a stroke. I was like, ‘What? That can’t be. He was fine yesterday!'”
Read the full story from Isaac Trotter here.
Nevermind leap days. Professors propose a new calendar with the occasional leap week
BALTIMORE - In 1582, Pope Gregory began a campaign to replace Julius Caesar's widely used calendar with a slightly more accurate one that was named for him. Most of the modern world eventually agreed, and the rest is history.
Now a pair of Johns Hopkins professors believe it's time to turn the page on the Gregorian calendar in favor of one to really last the ages.
"You don't ever have to buy a new calendar," said Steve H. Hanke, a Johns Hopkins University economist who partnered with Hopkins astrophysicist Richard Conn Henry on the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar, which would not change from year to year.
Understanding the Bernie phenomenon
In another place and in another time, Dodge Center resident Alexis Pflaum might be considered a political anomaly.
Pflaum didn't vote for President Trump, but she supported and defended him for a time until she became disaffected with him. Now, Pflaum intends to vote for Bernie Sanders if he heads the Democratic ticket.
That might seem like a head-snapping switch, but it really isn't, say Pflaum and other Rochester area supporters of the Vermont senator. In fact, Sanders and Trump share renegade qualities that are drawing a swath of voters disaffected with the tired, two-party system.