A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Civic Theatre returns funding to the city
The Rochester Civic Theatre has returned three-quarters of the funding it received from the city, which could mark a new path for city-supported performing arts in Rochester.
Theater Board President Jeff Haynes said a check was delivered Friday afternoon, two days after the board received a letter demanding the return of $150,000.
“We were trying to protect the money,” Rochester City Attorney Jason Loos said of the decision to send a letter to the Civic board.
Read the full story from Randy Petersen here.
Heard on the Street: Ex-ShopKo to house Haley Comfort Systems, restaurant and more
A local business owner is buying an empty "Big Box" store in Rochester to bring all of his operations under one roof, plus carve out space for a new northeast restaurant.
Tom Haley, co-owner of Haley Comfort Systems, was closing on a deal this week to buy the former Shopko North complex at 3708 US 63 North. The 90,000-square-foot building, near the CMX Chateau movie theater, has sat empty since the store closed in June.
"We're excited to bring all of our people together," said Haley as he stood in the cavernous space among empty ShopKo shelves on Thursday. He co-owns Haley Comfort Systems with Joe Haley.
Donated concrete truck to benefit Ronald McDonald House
A Dodge County manufacturer is partnering with other companies to donate a concrete mixer truck valued at $200,000 for auction to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, plus three other nonprofit organizations.
Con-Tech Manufacturing, a 14-year-old firm that makes and sells cement mixer trucks, announced this week that it is donating a 2020 mixer truck with a Con-Tech BridgeKing Mixer along with Kenworth and Kenworth of Central Florida for auction at ConExpo. ConExpo is the largest construction trade show in North America.
Proceeds from the March 13 auction will be split between nonprofits including Rochester's Ronald McDonald House, the Wounded Warrior Project, Minnesota's Make-A-Wish, and St. Jude.
Read the full story from Jeff Kiger here.
Atherton: Silver Creek Reservoir makes a super comeback
On Saturday, I was part of a group of seven anglers who drove to Kellogg to fish the Mississippi backwaters. After a long day on the ice, we had caught a total of three small perch.
My route home took me past Silver Creek Reservoir east of Rochester, and the parking lot was crammed with vehicles, with several pickups parked out along the highway.
Clearly, we had made the wrong choice of fishing destinations, so on the morning of Super Bowl Sunday I picked up a scoop of crappie minnows and headed out to the reservoir.
Southeast Minnesota digs out after 10 inches of snow
Southeast Minnesotans are digging out after parts of the region saw more than 10 inches of snowfall Sunday morning into the afternoon.
Snow as heavy as more than two inches per hour was reported in the storm, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. That heavy snow accompanied reports of lightning and thunder southwest of Rochester, said Mike Kurz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
“Thunder snow isn’t that common,” Kurz said.