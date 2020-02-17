A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Sports Performance facility owned by former Vikings teammates Sherels, Thielen to open Sunday in Rochester
It started off as Minnesota Vikings locker room talk, but now it's official.
ETS Performance, a sports performance facility, will open in Rochester on Sunday.
The club is owned by former Minnesota Vikings teammates Marcus Sherels and Adam Thielen, along with founder Ryan Englebert.
Read the full story from Guy Limbeck here.
Couples gather at the courthouse for free Valentine's Day weddings
Valentine's Day took on new meaning for more than a dozen couples Friday as they said their "I dos" in the first free wedding ceremonies hosted by Olmsted County District Court.
For Rochester residents Angie Whipple and John Beaudion, it was a day years in the making.
Whipple and Beaudion were one of the more than a dozen couples who tied the knot on Valentine's Day at the courthouse. Four Olmsted County judges performed free wedding ceremonies for a small group of couples during the lunch hour. Couples arrived with marriage licenses in hand, and for those who lived in the county, their signed marriage certificate went right to the vital records office before they left the City-County Government Center.
Wrestling notebook: Kasson-Mantorville, Mayo and K-W fall short in section meets
Carlos Ruffo was handed a trophy he didn’t want. Patrick Kennedy was furiously ripping off the rolls of tape that had surrounded his ankle.
The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling program has a history of winning championships. K-M dominated Section 1AA in the 2010s. The KoMets won the section crown in eight of the 10 years. They went on to win four state titles including three consecutively, from 2016 to 2018.
But last season, Simley edged K-M 30-23 in the Section 1AA championship and went on to win a state title. It was on the KoMets’ minds yet again on Saturday, but the top-ranked and top-seeded Spartans were too much to handle.
Read the full story from Isaac Trotter here.
Lakeville man finds family heirloom while bargain hunting on Facebook Marketplace
Wayne Johnson was scrolling through Facebook Marketplace the day before the Super Bowl when he gasped so loudly, his wife thought something was wrong.
A collector, the Lakeville resident spends his free time perusing online sale sites looking for bargains. His basement is stuffed with Minnesota Twins memorabilia. But that night, he found something completely unexpected.
“I said, ‘Oh my God, my dad’s sea bag is on Marketplace!’ ” he said. ” ‘That’s his writing.’ ”
Will Kmart parking lease revisions address city's concerns?
A revised lease for operating a park-and-ride facility in the former Kmart parking lot seeks to address concerns cited when the agreement was reviewed in January.
It also caps the use for contracted parking at 10 years, citing the possibility of a shift in direction after the first five years, depending on the results of a proposed 16-month planning effort slated to start next month.
The Rochester City Council will review the proposed changes toward the end of its 7 p.m. meeting Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.