A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
A face mask probably won't protect you from coronavirus. Here's what can help.
As the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States rise, federal authorities are pleading with the public to stop buying surgical masks.
"Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!" U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted last Saturday morning. "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"
Hours later, during a news conference following a coronavirus death in Washington state, Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration's response efforts, said, "Let me be very clear - and I'm sure the physicians who are up here will reflect this as well: The average American does not need to go out and buy a mask.
The party may soon heat up in Southeast Rochester
It looks like the Med City could soon double its party footprint and fill an empty retail slot.
Party City, the national party supply store chain, has filed a building permit to revamp an empty storefront at 70 25th St. SE into one of its stores.
That's the spot last occupied by Dress Barn in the Broadway Commons shopping center anchored by Kohl's. Dress Barn closed in 2019, after selling clothing in that spot for 18 years.
Stier's career night elevates Stewartville past gritty Pine Island
Pine Island coach Jim McNamara felt pretty good at halftime. His Pine Island squad trailed just 26-24 at intermission. They had held Stewartville star Will Tschetter to just two points on 1-for-3 shooting from the field, and they had got Tschetter in foul trouble.
They had executed the gameplan perfectly.
Then, Tschetter showcased why Loyola coach Porter Moser and the entire Colorado State coaching staff would make the trek to Rochester to watch him play.
Woman sues lawyer, claiming he redrafted her husband's will to leave millions to foundation on whose board he serves
The 2010 will of Randy Driscoll left his house and a $2.4 million portion of his estate to his wife, Cindy Driscoll. He left his rural East Grand Forks farm property, in his family for six generations, to his nephews.
But after Randy’s death on Dec. 7, 2015, his surviving family members said they were shocked and distraught to learn the family property and his estate, valued at more than $5 million, had been left to the Sacred Heart Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Sacred Heart Church in East Grand Forks. The Driscolls were not members of the church, but Randy's estate planning lawyer, Gerard Neil, sits on the church's board of directors.
Instead of a $2.4 million bequest, Cindy Driscoll received a rifle and pistols, use of the house, items of personal property and grounds-keeping equipment during her lifetime, income of $54,000 per year, up to $5,000 per year for a vacation and full-coverage health insurance, in total valuing about $300,000.
Caledonia holds off Dover-Eyota's comeback in Section 1AA semis
Before Dover-Eyota head coach Scott Cork could settle into his seat, Caledonia’s electric offense had scored 18 points.
Cork had barely blinked and his Eagles were in an 18-2 hole.
But after felling No. 4 La Crescent and No. 5 St. Charles, Dover-Eyota wasn’t going to let their Cinderella story end in an embarrassing manner.