5 stories you might have missed from over the weekend

A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:

Thinking of heading to a cabin to wait out the coronavirus? Here are a few things to consider

Cabins

While the desire to head up to the cabin this time of year is understood by many, state officials ask that you consider that decision carefully. John Enger | MPR News File

For Minnesotans fortunate enough to own cabins or second homes in rural parts of the state, the idea of heading to those getaway places likely seems awfully tempting right now.

With the state under a two-week stay-at-home order starting at midnight Friday, people who are working from home, feeling cooped up or just looking for a peaceful refuge to wait out the COVID-19 outbreak might be thinking of packing up and heading out of town for the next few weeks.

Not so fast, say state officials.

Read the full story here.

Is the price of containment killing the patient?

Dr. Michael Osterholm

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and former state epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health. Submitted photo.

As Minnesota enters its second week in lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a debate is brewing about whether the long-term damage being done to the economy may be worse than the cure. 

Some argue that we are killing the patient in the attempt to snuff out the disease, that we are destroying the village in order to save it.  

"You can't live by fear," said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state legislator and Stewartville area farmer who has been waging nearly daily Facebook battles on the issue. "This is going to go through the community, and you just can't shut the community down." 

Read the full story from Matthew Stolle here.

5th death from coronavirus reported in Minnesota

Virus
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
 

ST. PAUL — A fifth person has died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Saturday, March 28. The person was an individual in their 70s with an underlying health condition who lived in Hennepin County.

So far, all five persons to have died of coronavirus in the state are said to have had an underlying health condition.

The state added 43 cases on Saturday, including the first recorded case in Clearwater County in northern Minnesota. The new confirmed case count stands at 441. Health officials said 30 patients are currently hospitalized with the illness in the state, with 13 in the ICU.

Read the full story from Paul Scott here.

Four stories of isolation

Hudson Bray
Hudson Bray. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Gov. Walz's stay-at-home order is new to most of us. For some, livelihood is dependent on self-isolation.

Read the full story from Traci Westcott here.

Survivalists have been prepping for a disaster scenario like coronavirus. Now, many feel vindicated

US-NEWS-SURVIVALISTS-1-PH

Survivalist Dan Wowak shows a yurt he constructed at his training camp outside Ringtown, Pa., and talks of the advantages it offers as a shelter in the wilderness, on March 18, 2020. Wowak is a full-time woodsman who runs camps that teach survival skills and has a YouTube channel where he shares his expertise. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

RINGTOWN, Pa. - When Dan Wowak went to live alone in the wilds of Patagonia in 2016 for a chance to win a half-million dollars on reality television, he was allowed to bring 10 items. Toilet paper wasn't one of them.

Wowak, a Mahanoy City native, did bring an ax and saw, a sleeping bag and a ferro rod, which you can strike to make sparks in just about any condition. He also chose fishing line and hooks, which proved invaluable. Over 51 days, he ate nothing but fish he caught in a lake: nine of them.

"I lost 54 pounds," he said. "I know what hunger feels like."

Read the full story here.

