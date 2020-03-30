5 stories you might have missed from over the weekend
A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Thinking of heading to a cabin to wait out the coronavirus? Here are a few things to consider
For Minnesotans fortunate enough to own cabins or second homes in rural parts of the state, the idea of heading to those getaway places likely seems awfully tempting right now.
With the state under a two-week stay-at-home order starting at midnight Friday, people who are working from home, feeling cooped up or just looking for a peaceful refuge to wait out the COVID-19 outbreak might be thinking of packing up and heading out of town for the next few weeks.
Not so fast, say state officials.
Is the price of containment killing the patient?
As Minnesota enters its second week in lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a debate is brewing about whether the long-term damage being done to the economy may be worse than the cure.
Some argue that we are killing the patient in the attempt to snuff out the disease, that we are destroying the village in order to save it.
"You can't live by fear," said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state legislator and Stewartville area farmer who has been waging nearly daily Facebook battles on the issue. "This is going to go through the community, and you just can't shut the community down."
5th death from coronavirus reported in Minnesota
ST. PAUL — A fifth person has died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Saturday, March 28. The person was an individual in their 70s with an underlying health condition who lived in Hennepin County.
So far, all five persons to have died of coronavirus in the state are said to have had an underlying health condition.
The state added 43 cases on Saturday, including the first recorded case in Clearwater County in northern Minnesota. The new confirmed case count stands at 441. Health officials said 30 patients are currently hospitalized with the illness in the state, with 13 in the ICU.
Read the full story from Paul Scott here.
Four stories of isolation
Gov. Walz's stay-at-home order is new to most of us. For some, livelihood is dependent on self-isolation.
Survivalists have been prepping for a disaster scenario like coronavirus. Now, many feel vindicated
RINGTOWN, Pa. - When Dan Wowak went to live alone in the wilds of Patagonia in 2016 for a chance to win a half-million dollars on reality television, he was allowed to bring 10 items. Toilet paper wasn't one of them.
Wowak, a Mahanoy City native, did bring an ax and saw, a sleeping bag and a ferro rod, which you can strike to make sparks in just about any condition. He also chose fishing line and hooks, which proved invaluable. Over 51 days, he ate nothing but fish he caught in a lake: nine of them.
"I lost 54 pounds," he said. "I know what hunger feels like."
What's your reaction?
Tags
- Pizza
- Richie Hammonds
- Restaurant
- Catering
- Meteorology
- Gastronomy
- Rochester
- Craig Schmidt
- Dimitri Psomas
- Wrestler
- Alexis Pflaum
- Politics
- Richard Conn Henry
- Karsten Anderson
- Bernie Sanders
- Jennifer Bordonaro
- Trump
- Will Tschetter
- Dover-eyota
- Gerard Neil
- Sport
- Commerce
- Economics
- Scott Cork
- Caledonia
- Estate
- Pine Island
- Cindy Driscoll
- Coronavirus
- Michael Osterholm
- Tim Walz
- Medicine
- Hospital
- Privacy
- Transmission
- Patient
- Covid-19.the
- Patrick Kennedy
- Pandemic
- Industry
- Brewery
- Deborah Birx
- Health Official
- Condition
- Dan Wowak
- Health
- Minnesota
Andrew Link
Online Editor
Andrew has been with the Post Bulletin since 2015. Before moving to Rochester, Andrew worked at the Winona Daily News for five years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More Headlines
Most Read Articles
-
'This thing has taken off like wildfire': Mayo races with high-powered alliance to produce plasma treatment for coronavirus
-
Mayo warns drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 cure will "claim lives"
-
First responders say they were left out of late-night negotiations, Minnesota COVID-19 response bill
-
Why Walz is holding back on coronavirus ‘shelter in place’
-
5th death from coronavirus reported in Minnesota
Most Viewed Collections
-
Photos: Pine Island teacher parade
-
Photos: PB photographers document pandemic's impact on southeast Minnesota
-
Photos: Injury crash at North Broadway Avenue and 37th Street Northeast
-
Photos: Rochester Public Schools distributes meals during school closure
-
Photos: Structure fire northeast of Rochester