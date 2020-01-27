A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:

Diagnosed with dementia, she documented her wishes. They said no

 
US-NEWS-MED-DEMENTIA-DIRECTIVES-1-MCT

Susan Saran wears a chain bearing instructions that she not be resuscitated. (Heidi de Marco/KHN/TNS)

ITHACA, N.Y. - When she worked on the trading floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, long before cellphone calculators, Susan Saran could perform complex math problems in her head. Years later, as one of its top regulators, she was in charge of investigating insider trading deals.

Today, she struggles to remember multiplication tables.

Seven years ago, at age 57, Saran was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive, fatal brain disease. She had started forgetting things, losing focus at the job she'd held for three decades. Then tests revealed the grim diagnosis.

Read the full story here.

New owner to take over Brothers Bar

Heard on the Street — Jeff Kiger column mug

After weeks of chatter throughout the community, it's confirmed that the popular Rochester breakfast spot, Brothers Bar and Grill, will soon have a new owner.

Kevin Smoot expects to close on the deal to buy the 29-year-old bar at 812 S. Broadway at the end of February. It's a landmark in the Soldiers Field Plaza.

He's buying it from longtime owner Erin Fulton, who is expected to stay on to help with the change.

Read the full story from Jeff Kiger here.

Connections bring help to those in need

Stephen Bratrud
Buy Now

Stephen Bratrud of Zumbro Falls gets his beard and hair trimmed by volunteer hairstylist Lisa Peterson during the annual Project Community Connect event at John Marshall High School on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Levoy Ballard has a roof over his head for the first time in nearly four years.

But that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods, so to speak.

“I came out here to get some help,” the Rochester man said as his wife, Rhonda, received a free haircut during Friday’s Project Community Connect event.

Read the full story from Randy Petersen here.

Top colleges calling on JM grad Lamppa, who's lighting up United States Hockey League

Xander Lamppa, Waterloo Black Hawks hockey

Lamppa

Xander Lamppa performed a lot like many rookies in the United States Hockey League last season.

“I was maybe afraid to make mistakes at times,” the 2018 Rochester John Marshall graduate said. “I would send the puck in deep from the blue line instead of trying to make a play.”

That hesitancy has been nowhere in sight this season.

Read the full story from Jason Feldman here.

Homeless advocates say community support needed

Saturday Suppers
Buy Now

Volunteers prepare dinner as community members in need find winter clothing items to take with them during Saturday Suppers hosted by the Landing MN held outside the Salvation Army on Nov. 16, 2019, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

A gathering of social justice advocates and others ended with calls for action Thursday.

Salvation Army Maj. Lisa Mueller, one of three panelists who presented updates on efforts to serve people facing homelessness in Rochester, noted that the recent efforts received a boost after Mayor Kim Norton called for action.

At the same time, she said the effort that created the Rochester Community Warming Center still needs to go further.

Read the full story from Randy Petersen here.

 

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0