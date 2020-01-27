A look at the most-read stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Diagnosed with dementia, she documented her wishes. They said no
ITHACA, N.Y. - When she worked on the trading floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, long before cellphone calculators, Susan Saran could perform complex math problems in her head. Years later, as one of its top regulators, she was in charge of investigating insider trading deals.
Today, she struggles to remember multiplication tables.
Seven years ago, at age 57, Saran was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive, fatal brain disease. She had started forgetting things, losing focus at the job she'd held for three decades. Then tests revealed the grim diagnosis.
New owner to take over Brothers Bar
After weeks of chatter throughout the community, it's confirmed that the popular Rochester breakfast spot, Brothers Bar and Grill, will soon have a new owner.
Kevin Smoot expects to close on the deal to buy the 29-year-old bar at 812 S. Broadway at the end of February. It's a landmark in the Soldiers Field Plaza.
He's buying it from longtime owner Erin Fulton, who is expected to stay on to help with the change.
Connections bring help to those in need
Levoy Ballard has a roof over his head for the first time in nearly four years.
But that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods, so to speak.
“I came out here to get some help,” the Rochester man said as his wife, Rhonda, received a free haircut during Friday’s Project Community Connect event.
Top colleges calling on JM grad Lamppa, who's lighting up United States Hockey League
Xander Lamppa performed a lot like many rookies in the United States Hockey League last season.
“I was maybe afraid to make mistakes at times,” the 2018 Rochester John Marshall graduate said. “I would send the puck in deep from the blue line instead of trying to make a play.”
That hesitancy has been nowhere in sight this season.
