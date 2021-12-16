SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Storm and high winds create busy night for Rochester emergency crews

Between 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, the Rochester Fire Department responded to 35 calls for service.

Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters battle a garage fire Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at 2307 7th Ave. NE in Rochester.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 16, 2021 07:57 AM
Share

Heavy winds and strong storms kept emergency responders busy Wednesday night.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 35 calls for service for issues such as small fires, gas leaks and downed power lines between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

A Southeast Rochester resident was trapped in his home during the storm when a large tree fell and blocked his front doorway. Firefighters used chainsaws to cut away a section of the tree so the man could get out of the home, according to a news release from the fire department.

A burning transformer attached to a utility pole in the 2300 block Seventh Avenue Northeast spread to a detached garage about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire drew a large presence of emergency responders — four engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief — to put out the flames. No one was injured and the fire did not spread to any surrounding buildings.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers responded to 50 incidents related to the storm. A majority of the calls, 29 in total, were for alarms that were set off by the storms. Police were called 13 times to assist with reports of roadways being blocked by downed trees or a power lines, according to Moilanen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high winds are also attributed to the death of a 65-year-old Rochester man who was killed when a tree fell on him in Haverhill Township.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYFIRESALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link