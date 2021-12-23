Storm survivors reflect on their luck, gratitude

RACINE – Something felt off for Alissa Wolfgram on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Maybe it was the unseasonably warm weather, or the urgency of storm predictions for that evening, but she went through the day feeling uneasy.

“All day, I felt dread,” she said.

That day would end after she, her husband Isaac, and their three children were helped out of the remains of their tornado-ruined home.

Despite the storm’s devastation, the family of five and their German shepherd-Labrador mix, Lady, were unscathed.

The tornado that hit their home struck with no warning. Alissa's uneasy inclination and Isaac's lucky timing saved them from serious injury.

Alissa Wolfgram stands in the living room of her damaged home Dec. 21, 2021. Her rural Racine home was struck by a tornado Dec. 15, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

A week after the tornado ripped the roof off their home, Alissa and her husband Isaac Wolfgram are still seeing what they can salvage.

Whatever clothing survived is buried under layers of wet insulation and drywall.

The only portion of the roof that held was over the couple’s bedroom – an addition to the house they built about three years ago.

The kitchen, living room and their three kids’ bedrooms are open to the cold December sky.

“I’d rather the kids’ rooms survived,” Alissa said. “That’s where they kept all the things familiar to them.”

Family, friends and strangers have helped the family of five meet their day-to-day needs.

“There are no words to say how grateful we are,” Alissa said. “We’re just in awe of the support.”

Brian Wolfgram, right, helps Alissa and Isaac Wolfgram, left, helps load items salvaged from Isaac and Alissa's home Dec. 21, 2021. Their rural Racine home was struck by a tornado Dec. 15, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

They’re currently living in a short-term rental as they look for a place to live while they rebuild their home.

The family has lived there since 2008. Isaac even spent some of his childhood in the house.

“I spent the first four years of my life here,” Isaac said of the home. “I want my kids to grow up here.”

“We just love this area and community,” Alissa said.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to help the family rebuild and replace what they need.

It was getting really windy

About 7 o'clock the evening of Dec. 15, Alissa decided to head to their finished basement with the kids as thunderstorms moved into the area.

“I didn’t have a specific reason,” she said. “I just noticed it was getting really windy.”

Alissa Wolfgram looks over debris in her backyard Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Most of the remains of the roof of her rural Racine home landed in the backyard when the house was struck by a tornado Dec. 15, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Alissa had just put their 3-year-old daughter to bed. Minute later, she roused her and shepherded the other two children, ages 4 and 7, to the finished basement where they all sat comfortably on a couch.

For some reason, she also grabbed her purse and the children’s baby books.

Isaac stayed upstairs to watch local weather coverage on television in case a severe storm or tornado was reported in the area.

He never received a warning.

That was part of the danger

The path of the tornado that struck the Wolfgram's home outside Racine Dec. 15, 2021. Contribute image from the National Weather Service La Crosse

According to the National Weather Service La Crosse, Wis., the tornado that hit the Wolfgrams’ house formed about a mile-and-a-half southwest of their home. Based on damage surveys, the tornado is estimated to have had top wind speeds of about 110 mph, making it an EF1 tornado.

It tracked 3.3 miles and was on the ground for a bit more than two minutes, according to the NWS. The rough math indicates the tornado was moving about 80 miles per hour.

“That was part of the danger that these storms posed,” said Todd Shea, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The tornado that struck the Wolfgrams’ home was one of 16 that hit Minnesota that night. It was the first time tornadoes have been recorded in Minnesota in December.

As meteorologists tracked the storms, they worked to issue warnings for those in the path of the cells that had produced tornadoes.

“Ideally, we want to give people as much lead time as possible,” Shea said.

That’s a tough task when the tornadoes they’re tracking exist for about two minutes and move at 80 mph.

While a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued, no tornado warning was issued for the Wolfgram’s corner of Mower County.

Oh my gosh, the roof is gone

While Isaac watched for a warning that wouldn’t come, the power went off. He made his way to the basement to check on his wife and children. He wasn’t at the bottom of the stairs when the wind rose to a roar and the sound of things crashing mixed with sounds of breaking glass.

The door to the basement shook, but held.

The couple said they heard breaking glass as they sheltered in the basement and thought the living room window had blown in. Ironically, the living room window was intact, unlike most everything inside the living room. What they heard were their dishes being flung from the kitchen cabinets as the wind ripped the doors off their hinges.

Isaac Wolfgram and his father, Brian Wolfgram, survey damage in the kitchen of Isaac's home Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The rural Racine home was struck by a tornado Dec. 15, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

When pieces of insulation blew onto the basement stairs underneath the door, Isaac realized the home had been hit.

When things quieted, he came out and found he could see the sky in what had been the kitchen and it was raining in the house.

“I don’t even know how to describe what I was feeling at that time,” he said.

“He said, ‘Oh my gosh, the roof is gone!’” Alissa said.

Twenty seconds

Across the road from the Wolfgram’s home, Isaac’s dad, Brian, went into his storm shelter when he too heard the wind pick up. The intensity rose to roar, he said.

“It only lasted about 20 seconds,” he recalled. “Then it went calm, almost.”

He saw a text from Isaac that his roof was gone. Brian had damage to his property, but the house was intact.

At Isaac and Alissa's, it was so much different. The storm had twisted the walls and the front door was jammed shut.

“I tried to kick it in,” Brain said. “It wouldn’t budge.”

The garage took a direct hit and the doors were pushed in. Brian shoved the garage door aside, went into the house, picked up one of the children and brought the family to his house.

Alissa Wolfgram, left, and Isaac Wolfgram, right survey their backyard Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Most of the remains of the roof of their rural Racine home was thrown in the backyard when it was struck by a tornado Dec. 15, 2021. This portion of the roof heavily gouged the ground of the yard. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Alissa said all she could think about as wind gusts continued through the night was all her family’s belongings swirling around their exposed home.

“I didn’t know what we’d come back to the next morning,” she said.

Looked 'scary'

In daylight, the damage looked worse. Most of the shed was gone. They found what was left of their roof in the backyard, the wood frame gouging a trough in the ground.

“The force is just incredible,” Alissa said.

Their oldest looked through a window briefly.

“He said it looked scary,” Alissa said.

She kept the younger kids from seeing the aftermath.

“They say their house is broken,” she said.

The family’s Christmas tree was toppled, but the presents were safe because they were being stored in the basement.

Alissa waded through the debris in the hallway and pushed open the bedroom door where she had put her youngest daughter to bed that night.

Alissa Wolfgram stands outside her youngest daughter's bedroom Dec. 21, 2021. Wolfgram had put her daughter down for bed before deciding to take her three children to their basement the night of Dec. 15, 2021. A few minutes a later a tornado struck their rural Racine home ripping the roof off the house. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The door is difficult to open – blocked by a pile of insulation and crumbled drywall. Pieces of the ceiling litter the girl's bed. The walls in the room and hallway are speckled with matted insulation.

Alissa marvels on her inclination to go downstairs despite no tornado warning.

“There was something or someone watching over us,” she said.

