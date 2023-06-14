Story time season starts for Rochester BookBike and ArtCart

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Library’s BookBike and ArtCart are scheduled to visit three area parks with story times every Thursday and Friday morning throughout the summer.

“The BookBike & ArtCart are a fun way to access library materials and activities during the summer,” Heather Acerro, head of the library's youth services, said in an announcement on the summer outreach efforts. “We provide access to popular materials, art activities, and this year we have two weekly story times on the calendar.”

The planned weekly BookBike and ArtCart stops are:



10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Soldiers Field near the playground on George Gibbs Drive Southwest.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Slatterly Park with story time at 10:30 a.m.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays at Silver Lake Park near Three Links Shelter with story time at 10:30 a.m.

The BookBike and ArtCart will maintain the schedule through Aug. 25, with cancellations for inclement weather. Information on changes will be available on the library's event calendar at rplmn.org/events.

For more information about the BookBike and ArtCart, visit rplmn.org/bookbike.