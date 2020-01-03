A block of First Avenue north of Peace Plaza will again be closed Monday and Tuesday as work continues on the Wells Fargo Building.
The street and sidewalk closing will occur between First Street Southwest and West Center Street, according to Rochester Public Works.
The closing will make way for installation of glass associated with the building renovations.
The sidewalk closing will be along the east side of First Avenue, and pedestrians are advised to use the sidewalk on the west side of the street.