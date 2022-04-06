Street construction season has started in Rochester. Here are some projects to watch

ROCHESTER — Construction season has arrived for Rochester Public Works, with several projects scheduled this year.

Large-scale projects include:

North Broadway Reconstruction Project, which will run from March to October, is the second phase of the project that started last year, north of the intersection of Broadway and Civic Center Drive. Work this year will focus on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway.

which will run from March to October, is the second phase of the project that started last year, north of the intersection of Broadway and Civic Center Drive. Work this year will focus on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway. 13th Avenue Southwest and 12th Avenue Southwest Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Relief Lines will include work between March and August. The project's second and final year seeks to provide additional sanitary sewer and stormwater capacity for current and future development and limit street flooding during large storms in the Saint Marys Place District of the Destination Medical Center project.

65th Street Northwest Reconstruction Project, which will run from March to November, is reconstructing the street between 50th and 60th avenues. Improvements include transforming the roadway to a city street with a 30-mph speed limit, increasing safety and traffic flow for roadway users, and adding pedestrian and bicycle paths that connect to existing trails and Dakota Middle School.

Ninth Street Southeast Reconstruction Project does not have a start date, but it is expected to be completed in December. Rochester Public Utilities is planning to construct an electrical duct bank connecting its new Marion Road substation to downtown Rochester. During the project, Ninth Street between Broadway Avenue and Slatterly Park will be torn up, providing an opportunity for reconstruction.

Elton Hills Drive Bridge Replacement will continue through July.

Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement is expected to start in May and continue into the summer with a contracted September completion date. The project will replace the deteriorated brick inlay pattern sidewalk with an exposed aggregate pattern along six blocks of Broadway Avenue, as well as a block of First Avenue Southwest and a block of Third Street Southwest.

Chester Woods Trail Extension Project, which will run through October, will expand the city's network of multi-use trails to connect to the regional connection to Chester Woods Park. The project begins at Eastwood Golf Course and extends to 50th Avenue Southeast.

which will run through October, will expand the city’s network of multi-use trails to connect to the regional connection to Chester Woods Park. The project begins at Eastwood Golf Course and extends to 50th Avenue Southeast. Trail construction along South Broadway Avenue and Highway 14 is slated for spring or summer, with plans to create a 10-foot wide bituminous multi-use path abutting the Crossroads Shopping Center.

In addition to the new projects, Rochester Public Works will continue its annual street maintenance efforts by milling select streets and repaving them. This year’s effort is scheduled to include an estimated 12 miles of re-paving.

Another 28 miles of street are expected to receive a chip sealing treatment designed to extend the expected life of the residential streets.

An online map showing construction impacts throughout the city is available on the city’s website.