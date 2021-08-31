Street patios get support in Rochester

The street patios populated by coworkers for happy hours and families for dinners out during the past two summers could find a permanent home in Rochester.

“I think they have proven themselves to be very useful,” Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said Monday of the expanded outdoor dining areas that were implemented during the pandemic.

Current permits are set to expire at the end of October. City staff has been working on a plan for more defined uses, with requirements and a potential cost to businesses. The council unanimously continued work on the issue and directed the staff to prepare a policy for review by Oct. 18.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said the policy could include two types of public spaces.

One, known as a parklet, would be a public space open to anyone without ties to a specific business. They could be created by the city or other organizations, such as the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The other option would be a street cafe, similar to the sidewalk cafes that already exist.

With exclusive use for a specific business, a street cafe would come at a cost to the creator.

Patterson-Lungren said preliminary research indicates replacing potential lost parking revenue would require approximately $1,100 a month for a single space, with cafes being allowed to take up to two spaces.

She said the city of Minneapolis lists a $500 seasonal fee for such a use.

While no specific rate was addressed Monday, Patterson-Lungren suggested the potential cost would likely fall between the two extremes.

Council member Patrick Keane said the value of the space is a concern.

“I have a feeling that we are giving away a public good to a private business,” he said.

Mayor Kim Norton said she doesn’t believe the city will lose revenue by allowing a few businesses to use parking spaces.

“People who are coming downtown will go to a different spot,” she said, adding that the city’s parking ramps are available and parking is free for up to two hours.

She said the city will benefit from the added downtown activity.

“It’s been a lifeline throughout the pandemic,” she said.