SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Street patios get support in Rochester

City council asks staff to prepare policy for continued use of on-street parking places for outdoor dining or public park-like space.

01 072421-CAFE-STEAM-PATIO-1009744.jpg
Matt Monsoor, of La Crosse, performs on the patio at Cafe Steam's downtown location Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 30, 2021 11:04 PM
Share

The street patios populated by coworkers for happy hours and families for dinners out during the past two summers could find a permanent home in Rochester.

“I think they have proven themselves to be very useful,” Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said Monday of the expanded outdoor dining areas that were implemented during the pandemic.

RELATED:

Current permits are set to expire at the end of October. City staff has been working on a plan for more defined uses, with requirements and a potential cost to businesses. The council unanimously continued work on the issue and directed the staff to prepare a policy for review by Oct. 18.
Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said the policy could include two types of public spaces.

One, known as a parklet, would be a public space open to anyone without ties to a specific business. They could be created by the city or other organizations, such as the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other option would be a street cafe, similar to the sidewalk cafes that already exist.

With exclusive use for a specific business, a street cafe would come at a cost to the creator.

Patterson-Lungren said preliminary research indicates replacing potential lost parking revenue would require approximately $1,100 a month for a single space, with cafes being allowed to take up to two spaces.

She said the city of Minneapolis lists a $500 seasonal fee for such a use.

While no specific rate was addressed Monday, Patterson-Lungren suggested the potential cost would likely fall between the two extremes.

Council member Patrick Keane said the value of the space is a concern.

“I have a feeling that we are giving away a public good to a private business,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened: The Rochester City Council directed city staff to continue development of a policy to allow the creation of street cafes and "parklets."

Why does this matter: Street cafe spaces became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor dining options were limited. The proposal would provide a way to continue the practice, as well as create a public parklet model.

What's next: City staff is expected to provide a more detailed policy for review by the Oct. 18 council meeting.

Mayor Kim Norton said she doesn’t believe the city will lose revenue by allowing a few businesses to use parking spaces.

“People who are coming downtown will go to a different spot,” she said, adding that the city’s parking ramps are available and parking is free for up to two hours.

She said the city will benefit from the added downtown activity.

“It’s been a lifeline throughout the pandemic,” she said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link