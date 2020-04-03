Work to resurface several Rochester streets is slated to start Monday, marking the beginning of a new road construction season.
No parking signs will start popping up Monday along 14.3 miles of streets, with work to prepare the marked streets for resurfacing expected to happen between April 8 and April 17.
Each street will receive approximately 2 inches of new bituminous asphalt, with the paving process scheduled to start April 20.
The project is tentatively expected to be completed in June.
On Monday, the Rochester City Council is expected to be asked to approve a nearly $1.9 million contract with Rochester Sand and Gravel for the materials, equipment and labor needed in the overlay effort.
While the work is being completed, parking will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with violators subject to being ticketed and towed, according to Rochester Public Works.
Parking will be allowed on weekends and after posted hours each day.
The timing for completion of each street segment is weather dependent, but residents are expected to always have access to their driveways, although they may have to wait for a short period of time while equipment is working directly in front of their homes.
The work covers several residential streets throughout the city, with projects in 13 locations.