Structure fire in Northwest Rochester draws firefighters from 3 cities

Multiple area fire departments responded to a structure fire in Northwest Rochester on Tuesday afternoon.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Nate Jacobson told the Post Bulletin that the initial caller reported seeing smoke coming from a large building around 11:30 a.m. on the 8500 block of 11th Avenue Northwest.

While emergency crews worked to put out the fire inside the out-building, the building became engulfed, according to the deputy. Smoke began flowing down from the hill the building sat on and took over the street below. Firefighters and trucks ran up the hill as thick, black smoke rose into the air.

The fire was contained to the building and did not spread to any other properties or nearby trees. No one was injured. Crews remained on the scene until about 5:30 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate the fire. A cause has not been disclosed. Fire officials from Pine Island Fire Department estimate the fire caused about $800,000 in damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small explosions that sounded like fireworks could be heard going off, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the region from miles away.

The Rochester Fire Department, Oronoco Fire Department, Pine Island Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic ambulance assisted at the scene.