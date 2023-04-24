Student Guitar Show is May 11 in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — New guitars created by Minnesota State College Southeast students will get their first real workouts May 11.

The annual Student Guitar Show highlights guitars built by the college's first- and second-year guitar program students. Students built flattop acoustic guitars, archtop guitars and electric guitars, which professional musicians flatpicker Mike Cramer and fingerstyle guitarist Phil Heywood will play.

"I'll be excited to hear my resonator guitar being played on stage, because it's a different instrument and it will be cool to hear it," said Michael Faster, a second-year guitar program student. "It was really gratifying to build a resonator guitar in this program, because I had to figure out so much of how to do it on my own, and now I have the skills to do that."

The show is free and open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. at the college, 308 Pioneer Road, Red Wing.

Students in the college's Violin Repair and Making program will also display instruments they built this year. The finished violins will be played during the Guitar Show intermission.