Student loan forgiveness scammers target Rochester woman

A Rochester woman was recently the target of a student loan forgiveness scam.

The 24-year-old woman reported the incident to police on Tuesday. The woman reported that she received a phone call from a person who said he was with U.S. Financial and that Tuesday was the last day for student loan forgiveness, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man told the woman he was able to get all her student loans forgiven because she worked for a non-profit. The caller had the woman's Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) information.

At some point during the call, the woman gave the man her debit card information. The man had also asked for emails that would show proof of employment and a phone number for the human resources department of the company where she worked. The woman did not provide that information.

She also received a text message from someone claiming to be from U.S. Financial asking for a most recent pay stub. The woman did not provide that or her employment information.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman realized after she ended the call that she fell prey to a scam and reported it to police at the recommendation of her student loan provider.