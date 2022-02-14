Students warm hearts with window art at Rochester memory care community
A group of Rochester youth warmed the hearts of seniors at a Rochester memory care community in time for Valentine’s Day.
The residents of Cascade Creek, an Anthem Memory Care community, were delighted when the children from Church of the Resurrection Faith Formation decorated their windows with messages and drawings of love and friendship.
“The winter months in Minnesota can get long, but the festive window decorations brightened their day,” said Tiffany Bell, life engagement director for Cascade Creek. “Little touches like this really mean a lot to our residents, and they really enjoyed watching the students create their masterpieces.”
