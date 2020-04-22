ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has offered a draft report on its efforts to reduce pollutants in Lake Pepin.
Tuesday, the MPCA released its report that details efforts to reduce the total daily maximum load (TMDL) of phosphorous and sediment in Lake Pepin. The MPCA is seeking public comments on the report through June 19.
Reducing the amount of phosphorous and sediment coming into the lake means reducing the pollutants in the rivers that feed into the lake, said Justin Watkins, watershed unit supervisor for the MPCA.
"The TMDL really rides on upstream impairments," Watkins said. "Lake Pepin is this report card for what’s happening upstream."
Upstream covers more than 50,000 square miles across four states, mainly in Minnesota but also South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Three large river basins – the St. Croix, Upper Mississippi and Minnesota rivers – along with smaller watershed such as the Cannon River or Vermillion River, all help fill Lake Pepin.
Because the lake's drainage basin covers such a large area, Wayne Cords, the South Watershed Manager for the MPCA, said there is not one solution to reducing phosphorous in the lake, but many solutions based on the region from which the water comes.
Watkins said the MPCA has already started work to reduce TMDL levels toward the goals recommended in the report, and some of those reductions are well on the way to be achieved. For example, reductions from wastewater treatment facilities is already 80 percent achieved.
Mainly that is because the MPCA has regulatory authority over point sources such as wastewater and storm water facilities and their discharge into lakes and rivers. The MPCA has already put in more than a decade of work to reduce phosphorous from those sources.
The challenge is with non-point sources, which mainly consist of runoff from rural areas and agricultural land. Phosphorous is a major component of fertilizer, and when phosphorous runs off farm fields, it gets into the rivers and eventually makes its way to Lake Pepin where it can settle out in slower-moving water and create algae blooms, Cords said.
Reductions at non-point sources will be led by local watersheds districts through the One Watershed/One Plan initiative that is being implemented across the state. Then, from the local level, watershed districts will recommend best practices such as no-till farming, cover crops or better phosphorous application practices, Cords said.
"There has definitely been an improvement," Cords said. "You can see that in the data. Also anecdotally, people who live around Lake Pepin or the fisheries folks in Lake City, they say the water is more clear and the algae blooms less frequent."