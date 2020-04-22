Read the Lake Pepin report

Pollution in Lake Pepin comes from a variety of sources, said Justin Watkins, watershed unit supervisor for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The MPCA is asking for public comment on its report that recommends strategies for reducing pollutants – particularly phosphorous – in Lake Pepin. The MPCA will accept comments through 4:30 p.m., June 19.

"Everybody is involved; it’s not just one sector," Watkins said. "I encourage people to look at that document and look at the summary."

The report and more information can be found at www.pca.state.mn.us/water/tmdl/lake-pepin-watershed-excess-nutrients-tmdl-project.