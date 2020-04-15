Many summer plans remain uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among them are summer festivals and gatherings.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance announced last week that it will delay the start of the weekly Thursdays Downtown market and music event to July 2.
Up next on many Rochester calendars are events like Rochesterfest, the Fourth of July and the Down By The Riverside concert series.
Event organizers report discussions of potential changes continue amid uncertainty.
Steven Schmidt, general manager of the Rochester Music Department, said plans are in place for city events, including the riverside concerts in Mayo Park and three community park concerts for the second season of the ForWard series.
Whether those plans can continue will depend on state and local policymakers.
“We will take our cue from them and adjust accordingly,” he said.
Last week, Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman pointed to one possible adjustment, which could involve Fourth of July festivities in Silver Lake Park.
“The Fourth of July is only one day, but do you use those resources for an end of the pandemic event or something like that?” he asked the Park Board.
Additionally, plans for Rochesterfest are likely to be altered, but Executive Director Brandon Helgeson said potential changes are still being discussed by a committee, and a full-board meeting is planned for next week to address options.
“We’re working through the process,” he said.
With much of the event’s operating budget stemming from local businesses and individuals, he said plans will likely reflect financial challenges faced throughout the community.
“No matter what we do this year, it will need to be on a limited scope,” he said.
Schmidt said he also continues to work toward a goal of being able to do something, even if plans are altered.
“It would be our hope that we would be able to postpone and reschedule, rather than cancel,” he said, adding that any plans must also consider the safety of attendees, performers and others involved.
Finding new dates, however, won’t always be possible.
“When you’re dealing with headliners of the sort that are featured at Down by the Riverside, that can be a challenge,” he said, indicating several schedules would need to line up.
While the riverside concerts are more than two months away, Schmidt said decisions must be made as soon as possible, since altering, or even canceling, large concerts requires significant staff commitment.
The Rochester City Council expects to receive an update Monday on the financial impact of the pandemic, which has seen the city take actions that have cut many sources of revenue in recent weeks.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said the financial discussion is starting, but he doesn’t expect the council to take up the topic of events Monday.
Schmidt said whatever decision is eventually made, he doesn’t anticipate the music department will lose funds based on contracts that have already been signed. He said the city attorney has confirmed that the pandemic would qualify as a reason for backing out without penalty.
“There are provisions in these contracts where we are able to cancel at no fault to either party,” he said.
Added to challenges for the city department could be the international acts it plans to bring to Rochester.
“This summer, we are planning on presenting a couple world-music artists,” Schmidt said. “Presenting world-music artists can be a challenge at times like these, due to travel bans and visa restrictions.”
Schmidt said it all continues to reflect the need to remain nimble until answers emerge.
“I would expect we need to be prepared to be flexible,” he said.