News Local

Summer fishing program begins June 8 at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha

Kids can reel in a good time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Eagle Center.

National Eagle Center Fishing.JPG
Jarud and Sarah Thompson helped four of their five children cast and reel their lines as part of the Fishing on the Refuge program at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The program is held Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagle Center starting Thursday, June 8 through Aug. 12, 2023.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:17 PM

WABASHA, Minn. — Ready to cast your reel? The National Eagle Center in Wabasha is starting the kids program, Fishing on the Refuge, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The fishing program provides kids with fishing poles, life jackets, and lead-free tackle, and offers them a chance to connect with nature, learn about the river and its inhabitants, and experience the joy of fishing. While fishing from the public dock outside the Eagle Center, participants can fish in the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The program is open to people 15 years old and younger.

“Kids and adults learn about the Mississippi River, and they learn the importance of using lead-free tackle as it relates to bald eagles and conservation,” Scott Mehus, director of education, said in a statement from the National Eagle Center. “It’s an opportunity to observe birds and other native wildlife, and for many kids, it’s their first experience with fishing. It’s a great way to experience the outdoors.”

Find more news important to you

Fishing on the Refuge is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday from June 8 to Aug. 12 at 50 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha. Paid admission to the Eagle Center is required, but there is no additional charge for kids to check out equipment and fish.

For more information, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/fishing.

Get Local




