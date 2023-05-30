Summer fishing program begins June 8 at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha

WABASHA, Minn. — Ready to cast your reel? The National Eagle Center in Wabasha is starting the kids program, Fishing on the Refuge, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The fishing program provides kids with fishing poles, life jackets, and lead-free tackle, and offers them a chance to connect with nature, learn about the river and its inhabitants, and experience the joy of fishing. While fishing from the public dock outside the Eagle Center, participants can fish in the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The program is open to people 15 years old and younger.

“Kids and adults learn about the Mississippi River, and they learn the importance of using lead-free tackle as it relates to bald eagles and conservation,” Scott Mehus, director of education, said in a statement from the National Eagle Center. “It’s an opportunity to observe birds and other native wildlife, and for many kids, it’s their first experience with fishing. It’s a great way to experience the outdoors.”

Fishing on the Refuge is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday from June 8 to Aug. 12 at 50 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha. Paid admission to the Eagle Center is required, but there is no additional charge for kids to check out equipment and fish.

For more information, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/fishing.