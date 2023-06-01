Summer Playlist is back at the Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Library’s Summer Playlist is back to inspire reading and adventure.

Kids, teens and adults are invited to participate in this program that runs Thursday, June 1, 2023, to Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

“This year, Summer Playlist is focused on taking time to experience the season, prioritizing self care and exploring nature, books or hobbies,” said Heather Acerro, the head of youth services at the Rochester Public Library. “We hope that participants will put themselves first and design the program that best meets their needs — whether that is learning something new or enjoying a favorite activity.”

The activity logs will be available in six languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, Khmer, Spanish and Somali. Participants can find the logs at five locations:



The library when it’s open (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

The BookBike and ArtCart.

The Bookmobile.

The new BookBox at Fire Station 4 (1875 41st St. NW)/

The library’s website www.rplmn.org .

Participants who complete this year’s program will receive a Summer Playlist bookbag and the opportunity to share their completed logs in a community art display and printed 2023 Summer Playlist book.