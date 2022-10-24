Sunday morning crash injures 1 near Marion
The driver had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys.
We are part of The Trust Project.
MARION TOWNSHIP — One individual was injured in a U.S. Highway 52 crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Both a 2001 Mack Straight Truck and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu were driving north on Highway 52. The truck was turning on Olmsted County Road 19 when the Malibu hit the truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver of the Malibu, 23-year-old Colten Kraling of Preston had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys, according to the report.
The driver had non-life threatening injuries after sliding into a ditch. He was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Quinn Michael Pribyl, 24, of Rochester was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and undergo chemical and mental assessments for a March crash that injured a Byron woman.
A federal civil rights lawsuit against a Rochester Police Department officer alleges the officer severely beat an intoxicated man in a Rochester bar parking lot in 2016. The officer denied the claims in a court filing.
The driver of the semi, 33-year-old Jeffrey James Schmidt of Wykoff did not have injuries.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
While Bruce Rodgers headed to Sanibel Island, Florida, to deal with a family member's home, Jessica Bradford of the Rochester Salvation Army returned from two weeks of providing emotional and spiritual support to the storm's victims.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The Rochester Police Department responded to three separate reported overdoses Friday night.