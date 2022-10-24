Sunday morning crash injures 1 near Marion

MARION TOWNSHIP — One individual was injured in a U.S. Highway 52 crash on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Both a 2001 Mack Straight Truck and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu were driving north on Highway 52. The truck was turning on Olmsted County Road 19 when the Malibu hit the truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver of the Malibu, 23-year-old Colten Kraling of Preston had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys, according to the report.

The driver of the semi, 33-year-old Jeffrey James Schmidt of Wykoff did not have injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the crash.