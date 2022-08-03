SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Support Rochester police programs by going to a country concert

The 47th annual Country Music Spectacular, hosted by the Rochester Police Benevolent Association, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center.

Rochester Police Benevolent Association
Rochester Police Benevolent Association
By Staff reports
August 02, 2022 08:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Love country music and want to support the Rochester Police Department?

The Rochester Police Benevolent Association is hosting its 47th annual Country Music Spectacular at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center. Tyler Braden will headline the show.

Also Read
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting
Joshua Clayton Hippler was shot during a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, hours after he allegedly robbed a business with an ax.
August 02, 2022 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Fire Department trucks
Local
No injuries in Monday night Rochester house fire
"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," the Rochester Fire Department wrote in a news release.
August 02, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The Police Benevolent Association promotes social, charitable and educational activities among law enforcement, while cultivating a spirit of respect between officers and the citizens they serve.

Money raised at the music event is reinvested into annual programs in Olmsted County. The programs include: the Police Memorial Fund, which supports injured officers and families of officers killed in the line of duty in Minnesota; Memorial Day service for law enforcement; Shop with a Cop; the equipment and training fund; and the youth events and youth sports programs.

Advance tickets are available for purchase. Front row tickets are $50 and general admission tickets are $35.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTMUSIC
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Photos: Supporters for opposing school board candidates rally at the Edison building
Retired teachers in support of Rochester School Board incumbents and those in support of conservative candidates marched on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside of the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
August 02, 2022 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Area Democrats for state Legislature are winning the money battle
Nearly all DFL candidates running in legislative districts in Olmsted have more money in the bank than Republicans.
August 02, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Design starting for next phase of North Broadway reconstruction
An open house is scheduled to discuss plans for North Broadway Avenue work between Silver Lake Bridge and Elton Hills Drive.
August 02, 2022 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Roo Yori American Ninja Warrior
Local
Rochester's American Ninja Warrior out of competition but raised over $22k for nonprofit
Roo Yori didn't make it to the finals of American Ninja Warrior, but he did top his years-long fundraising goal of $100,000 to his nonprofit.
August 02, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe