Support Rochester police programs by going to a country concert

ROCHESTER — Love country music and want to support the Rochester Police Department?

The Rochester Police Benevolent Association is hosting its 47th annual Country Music Spectacular at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center. Tyler Braden will headline the show.

The Police Benevolent Association promotes social, charitable and educational activities among law enforcement, while cultivating a spirit of respect between officers and the citizens they serve.

Money raised at the music event is reinvested into annual programs in Olmsted County. The programs include: the Police Memorial Fund, which supports injured officers and families of officers killed in the line of duty in Minnesota; Memorial Day service for law enforcement; Shop with a Cop; the equipment and training fund; and the youth events and youth sports programs.

Advance tickets are available for purchase. Front row tickets are $50 and general admission tickets are $35.