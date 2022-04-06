Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 6
News | Local

Surveying equipment stolen from Stewartville truck

It is unclear when exactly the equipment was taken but the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that it could have happened between Jan. 1 and April 4, 2022.

Police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 06, 2022 09:22 AM
STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville surveyor is out more than $50,000 worth of surveying equipment after finding it had been stolen from his truck over the winter.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to a residence in the 300 block of Second Street Northwest for a report of a past theft, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The man told deputies that five pieces of surveying equipment had been stolen from the enclosed truck bed of his work truck that had been parked in his driveway. The theft is believed to have occurred between Jan. 1 and April 4 as the man does not work during the winter months.

The five pieces of equipment are valued at around $53,000. Two of the pieces are valued at $25,000 each.

The incident remains under investigation.

CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
