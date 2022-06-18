Suspect arrested for shooting outside Rochester gas station Wednesday

ROCHESTER — A suspect has been arrested for the shooting that took place early morning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, outside a Holiday gas station in Rochester, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Loinell Bailey, 38, was arrested in Winona Friday, June 17, 2022, and is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

“Multiple agencies and teams, including RPD’s Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Technology Forensics Unit, demonstrated exemplary collaboration to quickly find the suspect," said Rochester Police Chief James Franklin.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 42-year-old Rochester man told police he was walking between the gas pumps of the Holiday gas station on the corner of Seventh Street and North Broadway when a passenger in a vehicle started to fire at him. As the man ran away, the person continued to shoot at him.

No one was injured in the shooting, however, a residence was struck by two bullets.