SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Suspect arrested in Apache Mall robbery

Rochester police arrested a 23-year-old male on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

tamarick shaffer
Tamarick Leondre Shaffer.
Contributed / Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 28, 2022 09:36 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shoplifting that turned into a robbery at Apache Mall on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Rochester police arrested Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, of Rochester, just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Shaffer may be charged with first degree aggravated robbery and second degree assault, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar. Shaffer is scheduled to be arraigned today, April 28. It's unclear if Shaffer will face more charges.

Faudskar said officers believe they know the identity of the second person involved in the robbery but the investigation is ongoing.

Shaffer's arrest stems from a robbery that occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Two suspects allegedly took a sweatshirt from Nuka Llakta.

ADVERTISEMENT

An employee confronted them. During the confrontation, one of the suspects reportedly displayed a handgun during a short struggle after the employee attempted to grab the bag suspected holding the sweatshirt. Faudskar identified Shaffer as the suspect that possessed the gun.

“The victim describes the gun as being pointed toward his head, and then the suspects fled the mall,” Faudskar said, adding that the employee said the man threatened to “pop him.”

Also Read
fawazabukar.jpg
Local
Rochester man arrested following traffic stop
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
April 28, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
lisa phillips.jpg
Local
Stewartville woman arrested after execution of search warrant
The 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance sales and possession.
April 28, 2022 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Senjem and his moderate voice prepare to depart the Senate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 28, 2022 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Neighbors Helping Neighbors logo.jpg
Local
Rochester Neighbors Helping Neighbors program seeking online support in quest for grant
Family Service Rochester program is one of 200 chosen to participate in online voting
April 28, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 28, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
NW ROCH CRASH.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest Rochester crash
The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on 37th Street NW and the vehicle was driving westbound attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 15th Avenue NW when the collision occurred.
April 27, 2022 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Citywalk rendering 1.jpg
Local
Citywalk Apartments proposes expanded footprint by using site former mayor's boarding house
Planning and Zoning Commission recommend approval after preservation proposal fails to find footing
April 27, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen