Suspect arrested in Apache Mall robbery

ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shoplifting that turned into a robbery at Apache Mall on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Rochester police arrested Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, of Rochester, just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Shaffer may be charged with first degree aggravated robbery and second degree assault, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar. Shaffer is scheduled to be arraigned today, April 28. It's unclear if Shaffer will face more charges.

Faudskar said officers believe they know the identity of the second person involved in the robbery but the investigation is ongoing.

Shaffer's arrest stems from a robbery that occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Two suspects allegedly took a sweatshirt from Nuka Llakta.

An employee confronted them. During the confrontation, one of the suspects reportedly displayed a handgun during a short struggle after the employee attempted to grab the bag suspected holding the sweatshirt. Faudskar identified Shaffer as the suspect that possessed the gun.

“The victim describes the gun as being pointed toward his head, and then the suspects fled the mall,” Faudskar said, adding that the employee said the man threatened to “pop him.”