Suspect fires gun during hotel arrest, Rochester police say

A man fired a handgun during an arrest attempt at a Rochester hotel early this morning. No injuries are listed in a news release about the incident.

David Ray Collier
David Ray Collier.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 15, 2023 04:27 PM

ROCHESTER — A 33-year-old Kellogg man fired a weapon during an early morning arrest attempt at a southeast Rochester hotel, according to a news release from Rochester Police Department Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

No charges have been filed in Olmsted County District Court related to this incident, though the man is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The news release does not mention any injuries.

According to Grayson:

Officers went to the hotel around 12:15 a.m. after a report of people with guns on the property.

A witness informed officers that a man with a gun was walking through the lobby. Officers followed the suspect to a laundry room and approached him. As they went to handcuff him, the suspect refused commands and physically resisted officers. He then reached into his pocket and pulled out a firearm and fired one shot that went into the floor. It took four officers several minutes to ultimately detain the suspect.

“RPD officers are dedicated professionals who respond to calls for service that often involve people who put police at substantial risk each and every shift. This was a dangerous situation with an armed suspect that could have easily resulted in the use of deadly force. The officers demonstrated courage, skill and quick action, leading to a safe conclusion and the apprehension of the suspect," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in the statement.

The suspect is identified as David Ray Collier, 33, of Kellogg, Minnesota. Charges have not been filed in this incident yet.

Grayson noted that a Rochester police officer's finger was injured during the arrest incident.

Collier had two active probation violation warrants issued this month.

