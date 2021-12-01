Suspect in multiple catalytic converter thefts arrested by Olmsted County deputies

A dropped cell phone has led law enforcement to "one of the two top catalytic converter thieves" in the area.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller said a break in many catalytic converter thefts came Nov. 21 when law enforcement found a cell phone under an RV that had its catalytic converter stolen at Hilltop RV Sales in Oronoco.

"We identified a suspect in that case and numerous others," Schueller said. That includes cases across Southeast Minnesota, counties neighboring the Twin Cities area, and even into Iowa. The arrest, he said, should resolve much of the "catalytic converter drama that's been going on for a year and a half."

ALSO READ: Brazen thief takes jewelry in broad daylight from mall store Thief runs out of store with a bracelet worth $3,500.

Schueller said that while the suspect has been on law enforcement's radar for a long time, it is likely law enforcement will only be able to tie him to catalytic converter thefts made recently. Still, that could account for more than 100 of the thefts worth more than $100,000 in damage and lost property.

Shawn Eric Clement, 36, is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center pending a charge of felony damage to property and 11 counts of theft from a motor vehicle. Schueller said more charges could be added either through Olmsted County or through other jurisdictions ranging from Scott and Wright counties, and Cedar Falls, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case in Cedar Falls, Schueller said, involved the theft of catalytic converters and property damage, and could be worth $40,000 to $50,000.

Schueller said a phone was recovered at the Oronoco business, where 11 catalytic converters with a replacement value of roughly $2,500 apiece, plus labor, were stolen Nov. 21. That phone included photos of catalytic converts along with text messages and phone calls to scrap metal dealers asking for prices for those items. The phone, which was a pay-as-you-go model otherwise called a "burner phone," was registered to the suspect.

This suspect had long been sought, Schueller said, but law enforcement had only circumstantial evidence prior to the discovery of the phone.

At one point, the sheriff's office had placed a GPS tracker on a vehicle the suspect was using, and were able to tie the location of his truck to the location of several catalytic converter thefts.

Eventually, Schueller said, the suspect found the tracker and removed it. At that point, law enforcement informed him he needed to return the tracker, but he placed it on the side of a storage unit he was renting in Stewartville that he used both as a place of residence and to store items.

He also lived in a camper in rural Dodge County in the 55000 block of 110th Avenue, Schueller said.

Schueller said the suspect also was tied to a case of property damage at Oak Summit Golf Course where evidence – including paperwork naming the suspect in a harassment restraining order and car parts broken off a truck that matched damage to the suspect's own truck – was found on the tee box at one of the holes on the course. The truck had been driven onto the tee box, causing damage to the course.

Schueller said another crime scene tied to the case is a business in Stewartville, Schwickert's Techa America, where tools, catalytic converters and a vehicle were stolen Nov. 24. The sheriff's office is still working with Schwickert's to verify that tools recovered from search warrants enacted on the suspect's properties were the same tools reported stolen from Schwickert's.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stolen vehicle, which was used to crash through the business' gate as the thief left the scene, had a GPS device. The vehicle was found near the suspect's residence.

Each catalytic converter from one of the Hilltop campers could be worth $400 to $500 when sold to a scrap metal dealer, Schueller said.

"We're asking for a high bail," Schueller said. "We think he's got some money stashed."