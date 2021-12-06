SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Suspect returns to scene, assaults former co-workers

Restaurant was burgled on Nov. 26; former employee admits to crime.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
December 05, 2021 11:37 PM
Share

Rochester police responded to a call about an assault at Royal Indian Cuisine in the 1600 block of South Broadway on Saturday afternoon and solved another crime that had been committed there.

When officers arrived at 4:30 pm. Saturday, employees of the restaurant had subdued a former employee who had shown up, causing damage to the property and assaulting several employees, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.

According to witnesses, Moilanen said, the suspect had thrown rocks at the restaurant, breaking windows and causing damage to a door. The owner then tried putting the suspect in a bear hug to stop him, and the suspect assaulted people with a PVC pipe.

When police arrived, the suspect admitted to committing a burglary at the restaurant last week, Moilanen said.

On Nov. 26, a thief broke into the restaurant and stole $800 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said Kamill Razimgar, 48, is being charged with fourth degree damage to property, third degree burglary, fifth degree assault.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts