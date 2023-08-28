6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Suspected impaired driver hit Oronoco mobile home Saturday; one injured

A Rochester man is accused of traveling too fast while driving impaired and crashing into an occupied mobile home Saturday night. An 11-year-old girl was injured after she stepped on broken glass.

Today at 9:23 AM

ORONOCO — A 27-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a mobile home on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash call around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Oronoco Estates on the 3600 block of 85th Street Northwest. Several callers reported the driver fled on foot and one caller was following the man through the trailer park.

Law enforcement was able to detain the man when they arrived and transported him to Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys for evaluation. The man's blood was drawn to test for alcohol levels.

According to witnesses, the man was traveling too fast through the narrow trailer park roads when he went off the road after missing a turn and ran into a trailer home.

The vehicle, a 2008 Ford Edge became wedged under the residence, making it uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been contacted to provide housing assistance to the home residents.

An 11-year-old girl was injured following the crash when she stepped on some broken glass and suffered a small cut. No other injuries were noted.

The vehicle was removed from the mobile home Monday morning and the owners of the park are working to put the home back on its foundations.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
