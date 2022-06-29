SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center

A woman dropped off a "suspicious device" at the government center at roughly 8 p.m. where she was then directed by authorities to leave it in the parking lot. Authorities then secured the government center until a bomb-sniffing dog came to the scene.

Suspicious Package
Olmsted County Deputy Corry Retzer rewards Explosive K9 Mikey after checking the area as Rochester Police and Fire respond to a suspicious package was brought to the Olmsted County Government Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 28, 2022 10:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A suspicious device was brought to and later removed from the Olmsted County Government Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

According to Rochester Police Sgt. Steve Thompson, a woman dropped off a "suspicious device" at the government center at roughly 8 p.m. where she was then directed by authorities to leave it in the parking lot. Authorities then secured the government center until a bomb-sniffing dog came to the scene.

Also Read
Storm Damage
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
June 28, 2022 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Storm Damage
Local
Update: Power restored to over 3,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers Tuesday evening
Two power outages in Rochester have left over 3,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers without power.
June 28, 2022 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

The dog was not alerted by the device — which was described as being wrapped in black electrical tape and stuffed into a shoe — and authorities moved it to a secure location where a St. Paul bomb squad will come and take possession of the device.

The woman was given the device by a man who found it on a bike path in southwest Rochester roughly three hours prior to it being brought to the government center. Thompson said the woman believed "she was performing a public service" by bringing it to the government center.

The woman and man were both detained by police but released soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspicious Package
1/3: Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and Fire respond after a suspicious package was brought to the Olmsted County Government Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Suspicious Package
2/3: Olmsted County Deputy Corry Retzer and Explosive K9 Mikey check the area as Rochester Police and Fire respond after a suspicious package was brought to the Olmsted County Government Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Rochester.
Suspicious Package
3/3: Olmsted County Deputy Corry Retzer and explosive K9 Mikey search the area as Rochester Police and Fire respond after a suspicious package was brought to the Olmsted County Government Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Rochester.

"The best thing she or he could've done was leave it alone on the bike path and call authorities and we would've gone to it at that point," Thompson said. "Bringing it to a populated area is the exact wrong thing to do."

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2ab842ae94ece778e269a80645c0b20e.jpg
Local
Log Cabin Grill's fate remains uncertain
Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission makes way for demolition option after plan for moving structure has stalled.
June 28, 2022 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Liquid nitrogen at hormel
Local
Hormel Institutes hopes to inspire students through STEM-based educational event
On June 28, students from More Than Pink and Boys of Tomorrow came to the Hormel Institute to learn about different STEM fields.
June 28, 2022 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Structure fire graphic logo
Local
Bigelow Painting building in Kasson destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning
The building is total loss, according to the Kasson Police Department, and all three businesses located in it have been misplaced.
June 28, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
WINONA VACCINE VOLUNTEERS.130.jpg
NewsMD
Need to get your younger kids COVID vaccinated? Here's where to go in SE Minnesota
COVID-19 vaccines for 6-month-old to 4-year-old children are now becoming available throughout the U.S. Here are a few locations outside of Rochester and Olmsted County where the vaccines can be found.
June 28, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson