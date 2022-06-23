Swim lesson backlog leaves many asking about extra space

ROCHESTER — The unexpected closing of two pools in Rochester has led to growing concerns about teaching youth to swim.

“If you wanted to learn how to swim, you couldn’t because there is no more pool space in Rochester to swim,” said Pat Carroll, a former Rochester Swim Club head coach and advocate for Rochester Swimming Inc.

The planned June 6 opening of the outdoor pool in Silver Lake Park has been delayed due to vandalism that destroyed the main drain cover, and the Rochester YMCA facility closed earlier this year.

That leaves Rochester Swim Club operating lessons out of the city pool at Soldiers Field Park and the warm-water indoor pool at the Rochester Rec Center. The club operates the city’s two outdoor pools and rents space at the Rec Center.

Rochester Athletic Club also offers group and private swim lessons in its pools at 3100 19th St. NW.

The club currently lists two daily 30-minute lesson blocks between 11:45 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Soldiers Field Pool and four similar blocks each day between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center pool.

In a June 17 letter to Rochester city officials. Swim Club CEO Autumn Kappes said the organization was struggling to meet the needs of potential swimmers.

“Our simple goal is to assure that every child has an opportunity to learn to swim safely,” she wrote. “This goal is in jeopardy.”

Kappes could not be reached for additional comment.

Bill Shaughnessy, president of Rochester Swimming Inc, said the answer lies in a request for more time in the Rec Center warm-water pool, but advocates for 125 Live have questioned the need.

“I do think there are several other solutions to the children’s swim lesson problem,” said Tami Deedrick, a 125 Live member who said she uses the warm-water pool to exercise due to nerve damage in her foot. “I believe there are five other pools in schools here in town and the large pool in the Rec Center is often empty.”

Shaughnessy said the warm-water pool is preferred to the larger 50-meter pool at the Rec Center due to water temperature. The smaller pool is heated to 86 degrees, while the other pool is maintained at approximately 79 degrees, due to requirements for competitions.

“When you put little kids in there, they come out shivering after 10 minutes,” he said.

At this point, the Rochester Swim Club website appears to indicate that no group swim classes are held in the 50-meter pool.

Dale McCamish, Rochester's recreation and facilities division head, told the Rochester City Council on Monday that lessons were held in the 50-meter pool when city staff oversaw lessons at the Rec Center, which was before the warm-water pool was an option.

Amy Eich, executive director of community education for Rochester Public Schools, said space in the district’s three middle school pools is currently available for rental, with a $36 hourly cost for nonprofit organizations and $72 for other rentals.

It compares to the $100 hourly rate Shaughnessy said Rochester Swim Club pays at the Rec Center.

The middle school pools are maintained at 81 degrees, making them 5 degrees cooler than the Rec Center warm-water pool.

Eich said the high school pools, which haven’t been available due to maintenance and construction, are kept at 79 degrees.

Carroll said he’s been told in the past that the school pools were not an option, but he said it was unclear why. He referred the question to Kappes.

The swim club is expected to have more options available for swim lessons by the end of the month.

Rochester Parks and Recreation staff told the city’s Park Board this week that repairs to the Silver Lake Pool could be completed next week.

Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer said he’s been told the swim club is ready to increase lessons once the pool can open.

“They have already raised money to do swim lessons with nonprofit groups,” he said of activity planned for the Silver Lake Pool. “They are also providing swimsuits, which has been a barrier for some people coming to the pool.”