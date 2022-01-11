SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Symphony director to leave after 42 years

Jere Lantz cited desire for family time, personal projects.

Jere_portrait.jpg
Jere Lantz
Contributed / Stephanie Kilen, Rochester Symphony
By Post-Bulletin staff report
January 11, 2022 03:01 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Symphony conductor and artistic director Jere Lantz will retire from his post at the end of 2022.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Lantz wrote in a letter to symphony patrons. “I never dreamed when I came in 1980 that I would be here more than forty years, but they have been most rewarding and enjoyable years. I’m proud of all we have done to bring great music to life over that time.”

Lantz has directed the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra for 34 years, and the Minnetonka Choral Society for 28 years.

He was the artistic director of the Rochester symphony for 42 years, and served as President and CEO of the group from 2015 to 2020.

He chose to leave at the end of 2022 to explore personal projects and spend more time with family.

Current symphony president and CEO Amy Lindstrom said Lantz’s departure will be difficult to replace, but allow the organization to find an artistic director who is prepared to experiment with new ways to present music.

The Rochester Symphony Board of Directors will work with key stakeholders and musicians to search for a new director.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have an extraordinarily talented, knowledgeable, committed and extremely beloved artistic director for over 40 years,” Lindstrom added. “Rochester Symphony is in a stable and healthy position - even after a pandemic - compared to many symphonies our size throughout the country. That’s largely because of Maestro Lantz.”

Lantz’s last concert directing the symphony is scheduled for December of this year.

